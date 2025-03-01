Joel Embiid's Final Injury Status for Warriors vs 76ers
The Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers are set to take the stage for a marquee Saturday matchup. However, fans will not get the pleasure of seeing one superstar take to the court in the Warriors vs 76ers game.
Philly fans have been told to "trust the process" for years, but it has only been met with disappointment year after year. This season is proving no different for the 76ers, even after signing Paul George to a massive contract this past offseason. The 76ers are currently sitting as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-38 record.
Philadelphia and its faithful fans have been dealt another blow recently with the injury news of Joel Embiid, who was listed as OUT with left knee injury management for Saturday's game. However, last night, the 76ers organization released further information on Embiid.
In the 76ers game against the Brooklyn Nets, Embiid dove for a block which resulted in his newest aggravation to his left knee injury that kept him out the last two games however, the 76ers organization has now decided it is in the best interest of Embiid and the team for him to be shut down for the remainder of the season and work on rehabilitation for his knee.
The 76ers will be without Embiid for an extended amount of time, however, fans can only hope for the best and that he gets back onto the court healthy.
The Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers will face off at 8:30 p.m. EST.
