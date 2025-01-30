Key Player Ruled OUT in Warriors-Thunder
The Golden State Warriors have lost three of their last five, but are coming off a win over the Utah Jazz, despite Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jonathan Kuminga all sidelined.
On Wednesday for the second leg of their back-to-back, the Warriors are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC is 37-8 on the season, sitting in first place in the West with the best record in the NBA. The Warriors and Thunder have had a long-standing rivalry, so getting Curry back in action for Wednesday's marquee matchup was vital.
The Thunder jumped out to a 14-point lead at the end of the first quarter, and superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 23 points in his first 13 minutes of action.
When the Warriors desperately needed a break against the league's top powerhouse, they got one. Thunder guard Alex Caruso left Wednesday's matchup with an ankle injury, and Oklahoma City has officially ruled him out for the remainder of the night.
Caruso checked into the game at the 3:01 mark in the first quarter and immediately got injured, checking back out at the 2:39 mark. Caruso's injury is very unfortunate, but with Golden State down two starters on Wednesday, they desperately needed to catch a break to have a chance to pick up the big win.
Caruso is one of the league's top guard defenders, playing a huge role in OKC's league-best 103.9 defensive rating. The Warriors will have an easier time on the perimeter with Caruso sidelined, but it will certainly still be a challenge to pull off the upset win.
