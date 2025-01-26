LeBron James' Honest Steph Curry Statement After Warriors vs Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors 118-110 on Saturday, led by superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James combining for 61 points. LA's star duo outscored the Warriors' entire starting lineup, as they were overshadowed by some disappointing performances.
Golden State missing their defensive anchor, Draymond Green, made a huge difference in Saturday's matchup. Superstar point guard Steph Curry can only do so much, but on Saturday, he did far from enough.
Curry struggled against the Lakers, scoring just 13 points on 4-17 shooting from the field and 2-9 from deep. The 11-time All-Star has certainly had a down year. Curry has already shot under 40% from the field in 11 contests this season, and the Warriors are just 2-9 in such games.
Following the Lakers win, LeBron James spoke on how to stop Curry, and it is exactly what happened in Saturday's matchup.
"Just hope that he missed," James said. "It's Steph, man. You just hope that he miss. Put bodies in front of him, and you just hope that he miss."
James and Curry have had plenty of respect for each other over the years as two of the best players in NBA history and they showed it after the game with a meeting at halfcourt.
Via NBA: "LeBron, Steph and Draymond.
A whole lot of battles between these 3"
James' wish certainly came true on Saturday night with Curry's poor shooting performance, but it was much different in their previous meeting. Before Saturday, the last time these two stars met Curry dropped 38 points on 14-24 shooting from the field and 8-15 from deep.
While James and the Lakers got the best of Curry on Saturday, the LA superstar knows it was just an off-night from the best shooter in league history.
