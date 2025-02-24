Inside The Warriors

NBA Makes Announcement After Klay Thompson's Technical Foul in Warriors-Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson had a controversial technical foul vs Golden State Warriors

Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors are essentially a brand-new team since their acquisition of Jimmy Butler before the NBA trade deadline, as they hold a 5-1 record with Butler averaging 20.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in those six games. Now set to face teams in a row all below .500, the Warriors have a good chance to jump up to the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Sunday afternoon, the Warriors walked away with a 126-102 win over the Dallas Mavericks on the day of Andre Iguodala's jersey retirement at Chase Center. Making yet another return to San Francisco since ending his 11-year career with the Warriors, Mavericks guard Klay Thompson was involved in a controversial play leading to a technical foul. Upon review, a new decision has been made.

Called for a technical foul after arguing a no-call on a shot attempt against Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski, the league has issued a statement announcing the call has been rescinded.

"Klay Thompson’s (DAL) technical foul at 10:07 of the 2nd quarter on 2/23/25 (vs. GSW) has been rescinded upon league office review.

Given the outcome of the game, Thompson's technical foul being rescinded only really affects his season total and avoids the fine as the technical was called early in the game and wouldn't have changed the outcome of the result. Golden State is back in action on Tuesday when they host the Charlotte Hornets.

Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

