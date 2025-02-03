New Report on Warriors' Attempted Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic Trade
For the past week, it seemed like the Golden State Warriors were gearing up for a potential trade to acquire Zach LaVine. If not LaVine, then the Chicago Bulls' other star player, Nikola Vucevic.
Now that LaVine has reportedly been traded to the Sacramento Kings, it looks like the Warriors' dreams of acquiring the All-Star guard to play alongside Steph Curry are done.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Warriors did try to seriously explore a pathway that would have brought both LaVine and Vucevic to Golden State.
"League sources say that the Warriors did seriously explore trade constructions that would have brought both Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević to the Bay Area before Golden State opted to focus on other trade pursuits," Stein said.
The most curious part of Stein's report is the statement that Golden State opting to look for other trade pursuits. As of this moment, it feels like the only other options left for the Warriors would be Brandon Ingram or Jimmy Butler. However, if Luka Doncic's trade taught anyone something, it's that there could be an even bigger trade on the horizon that no one knows about.
If Golden State does not walk out of this NBA Trade Deadline without seriously improving their team, one would have to imagine they'll be seriously left behind in the Western Conference this season.
