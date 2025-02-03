Inside The Warriors

New Report on Warriors' Attempted Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic Trade

The Golden State Warriors have reportedly struck out on a Zach LaVine trade

Farbod Esnaashari

Oct 23, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) and center Nikola Vucevic (9) talk on a time out against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
For the past week, it seemed like the Golden State Warriors were gearing up for a potential trade to acquire Zach LaVine. If not LaVine, then the Chicago Bulls' other star player, Nikola Vucevic.

Now that LaVine has reportedly been traded to the Sacramento Kings, it looks like the Warriors' dreams of acquiring the All-Star guard to play alongside Steph Curry are done.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Warriors did try to seriously explore a pathway that would have brought both LaVine and Vucevic to Golden State.

"League sources say that the Warriors did seriously explore trade constructions that would have brought both Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević to the Bay Area before Golden State opted to focus on other trade pursuits," Stein said.

The most curious part of Stein's report is the statement that Golden State opting to look for other trade pursuits. As of this moment, it feels like the only other options left for the Warriors would be Brandon Ingram or Jimmy Butler. However, if Luka Doncic's trade taught anyone something, it's that there could be an even bigger trade on the horizon that no one knows about.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler
Jan 21, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles the basketball against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

If Golden State does not walk out of this NBA Trade Deadline without seriously improving their team, one would have to imagine they'll be seriously left behind in the Western Conference this season.

Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

