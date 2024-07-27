Inside The Warriors

New Report Reveals Warriors' Offseason Plan After Failed Paul George Trade

The Golden State Warriors may have a new offseason approach

Joey Linn

Mar 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) moves the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
Mar 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) moves the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors entered this NBA offseason with many expecting them to make a big trade. Missing the playoffs last season, Golden State's roster entering the summer was far from contention, and their moves so far - while solid - do not change that.

It was reported several places that Golden State had a real level of interest in acquiring Paul George from the LA Clippers in a sign and trade deal, but it did not work out. Both George and Warriors forward Draymond Green confirmed on their respective podcasts that discussions were had on a potential sign and trade, but the Clippers did not like what Golden State was offering.

After this failed trade attempt, the Warriors may take a different approach to their offseason as opposed to throwing whatever assets they were going to use for George into a different trade.

In an appearance on 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs show, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said, "I'll say this: After the Warriors lost out on Paul George, there was a sort of resignation that maybe they need to keep their powder dry. Maybe they just have to be patient. They'll keep trying. They're not going to overpay and they're not going to do anything out of desperation."

Shelburne added, "They were going to stretch for Paul George, but there's a discipline there right now that you should look at everything they're doing with."

Related Articles

Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement

Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed

Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News