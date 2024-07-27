New Report Reveals Warriors' Offseason Plan After Failed Paul George Trade
The Golden State Warriors entered this NBA offseason with many expecting them to make a big trade. Missing the playoffs last season, Golden State's roster entering the summer was far from contention, and their moves so far - while solid - do not change that.
It was reported several places that Golden State had a real level of interest in acquiring Paul George from the LA Clippers in a sign and trade deal, but it did not work out. Both George and Warriors forward Draymond Green confirmed on their respective podcasts that discussions were had on a potential sign and trade, but the Clippers did not like what Golden State was offering.
After this failed trade attempt, the Warriors may take a different approach to their offseason as opposed to throwing whatever assets they were going to use for George into a different trade.
In an appearance on 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs show, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said, "I'll say this: After the Warriors lost out on Paul George, there was a sort of resignation that maybe they need to keep their powder dry. Maybe they just have to be patient. They'll keep trying. They're not going to overpay and they're not going to do anything out of desperation."
Shelburne added, "They were going to stretch for Paul George, but there's a discipline there right now that you should look at everything they're doing with."
