New Update on Potential Golden State Warriors Trade for $158M Star
Despite having Steph Curry on their roster, the Golden State Warriors have failed to build a serious contender since winning an NBA championship in 2022. One could easily argue that 2022 team was even a tier below what a typical contender looks like in the modern NBA, but Curry’s greatness combined with timely performances from key role players was enough to win it all.
Since that championship, the Warriors have been eliminated in the second round by the Los Angeles Lakers (2023) and missed the playoffs entirely (2024). Trending in the wrong direction, Golden State has yet to make a significant roster move that would place them back into contention.
In a recent article, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area revealed some insight into Golden State’s thinking.
"In the eight years since [Kevin Durant] departed, the Oubre deal is the only individual move made under the theory that it alone would be enough to keep the Warriors among the contenders," Poole wrote. "Every move since, including the addition of Chris Paul last summer, was made to supplement the roster rather than expand its core."
According to Poole, the failed Oubre experience still impacts Golden State's approach to transactions.
"Much of that approach is related to the Oubre experience." Poole added. "No longer are the Warriors willing to jeopardize their bottom line, sacrifice a bundle of draft picks or disrupt their roster for anyone who doesn't rate a consensus. Brandon Ingram, to cite an example, is among those who, according to sources, does not meet that level. There's enough pro/con that any chance of him coming to Golden State is minuscule."
Not considered on the level of Paul George or Lauri Markkanen, two players Golden State reportedly pursued this offseason, Ingram is not the type of player the Warriors are willing to deal for at this stage of their timeline.
Entering the final year of his five-year, $158M deal, Ingram's market will be interesting.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France