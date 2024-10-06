Nikola Jokic’s Golden State Warriors Statement Goes Viral
The Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics have concluded their two-game preseason series in Abu Dhabi. Boston swept the two games, defeating Denver 107-103 on Friday before adding a convincing 130-104 victory on Sunday.
There is never any reason to overanalyze preseason results, but looking at the individual performance of certain players can be interesting. These two games between Boston and Denver had some impressive individual showings.
Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic played well in the two Abu Dhabi games, tallying 14 points and eight rebounds in just 17 minutes on Friday before adding 20 points and seven rebounds in 18 minutes on Sunday.
Joining Jaylen Brown for a fun trivia game on the NBA’s social media accounts, Jokic was asked to name the last 25 NBA champions.
Via NBA: “The last 2 Finals MVPs go head to head… who can name more of the last 25 NBA Champions in 30 seconds? 🤔”
Jokic went viral with a statement on the Golden State Warriors, saying, “Golden State like 7 times”
This video has 3.1M views on Instagram, with several fans reacting to Jokic’s Warriors statement.
Via __kita824__: “Golden State like 7 times is hilarious”
Via twistwiththeq60: “Golden state 7 times lmao”
Via damn.ronn: “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂golden like 7 times”
Via multi._life713: “Can’t believe Jokic said ‘Golden State like seven times’ 🤣”
Via _ikno_u_luvit_: “😂😂😂 right warriors been having the league in a chokehold for almost a decade now”
Via spg_wetrain: “You can tell Jokic was getting tired of mentioning Golden State 😂”
Jokic is one of the funniest players in the NBA, and this clip was an example of that. While the Warriors do not have seven of the last 25 titles, they do have four of the last 10.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France