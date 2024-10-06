Inside The Warriors

Nikola Jokic’s Golden State Warriors Statement Goes Viral

The Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics played two games in Abu Dhabi.

Joey Linn

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during Media Day.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during Media Day. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics have concluded their two-game preseason series in Abu Dhabi. Boston swept the two games, defeating Denver 107-103 on Friday before adding a convincing 130-104 victory on Sunday.

There is never any reason to overanalyze preseason results, but looking at the individual performance of certain players can be interesting. These two games between Boston and Denver had some impressive individual showings.

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic played well in the two Abu Dhabi games, tallying 14 points and eight rebounds in just 17 minutes on Friday before adding 20 points and seven rebounds in 18 minutes on Sunday.

Joining Jaylen Brown for a fun trivia game on the NBA’s social media accounts, Jokic was asked to name the last 25 NBA champions.

Via NBA: “The last 2 Finals MVPs go head to head… who can name more of the last 25 NBA Champions in 30 seconds? 🤔”

Jokic went viral with a statement on the Golden State Warriors, saying, “Golden State like 7 times”

This video has 3.1M views on Instagram, with several fans reacting to Jokic’s  Warriors statement.

Via __kita824__: “Golden State like 7 times is hilarious”

Via twistwiththeq60: “Golden state 7 times lmao”

Via damn.ronn: “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂golden like 7 times”

Via multi._life713: “Can’t believe Jokic said ‘Golden State like seven times’ 🤣”

Via _ikno_u_luvit_: “😂😂😂 right warriors been having the league in a chokehold for almost a decade now”

Via spg_wetrain: “You can tell Jokic was getting tired of mentioning Golden State 😂”

Nikola Jokic and Stephen Curry
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) after the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Jokic is one of the funniest players in the NBA, and this clip was an example of that. While the Warriors do not have seven of the last 25 titles, they do have four of the last 10.

Related Articles

Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral

Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision

Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News