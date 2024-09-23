Potential Warriors Free Agent Target Reportedly Joins Miami Heat
The Golden State Warriors have been working out several NBA free agents ahead of training camp. This is common for teams to do, and an approach the Warriors have taken in recent years when searching for potential roster spot candidates.
In a recent article, Anthony Slater of The Athletic revealed that five-year NBA veteran Nassir Little was among the players Golden State had in for a workout.
Via Slater on September 19: “Justin Holiday and Nassir Little, league sources told The Athletic, are among the several experienced wings who have shuffled through San Francisco in recent weeks.”
Little spent last season with the Phoenix Suns, appearing in 45 games.
In a report on Monday, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes revealed that Little had signed a one-year deal with the Miami Heat.
Via Haynes: “Free agent wing Nassir Little has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Miami Heat, league source tells me.”
Little spent the first four seasons of his NBA career with the Portland Trail Blazers where he appeared in 192 games (34 starts). Still just 24 years old, Little was a first round pick of Portland in the 2019 NBA draft.
The terms of this deal were not revealed by Haynes, so there is a possibility it is not fully guaranteed for Little. Either way, this is a great opportunity for the young forward in Miami.
