Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors-Raptors

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry passed Kobe Bryant on a historic NBA list.

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is one of the best players in NBA history. In his 16th NBA season, Curry may not be at the peak of his powers anymore, but he is still one of the league’s best guards.

Returning to the lineup on Monday night against the Toronto Raptors, Curry looked sharp after a one-game absence due to bilateral knee injury management. That knee issue is one the Warriors will have to manage throughout the season in order to ensure Curry’s knees do not worsen.

Entering Monday night, Curry was averaging 22.6 points, 6.1 assists, and 5.1 rebounds in 30 games this season. Turning in a strong performance, Curry also made NBA history.

Stephen Curry and Jamal Shead
Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball up court as Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) defends during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Passing an NBA legend on an all-time list, Curry overtook Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant for 35th all-time in assists.

Via Warriors: “Stephen Curry has passed Kobe Bryant for 35th on the NBA’s all-time assists list.”

Passing Bryant on any list is impressive, and Curry has now moved past him to become 35th all-time in assists. While he may not be known for his playmaking the way other all-time great point guards are, Curry is a great passer and is moving up the ranks all-time.

Passing Bryant in assists was just one way Curry made NBA history in this game, as he also moved up the all-time scoring list.

Via Warriors: "Stephen has passed Allen Iverson for 28th on the NBA's all-time scoring list!"

The NBA’s all-time leader in made threes, Curry has done that at a level no other player has. Monday’s achievements help show he is more than a shooter.

