Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors-Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors snapped their three-game losing streak on Saturday night, defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves behind a strong showing from Steph Curry. Leading Golden State to a much-needed win, Curry finished with 31 points, 10 assists, and seven made threes in the winning effort.
Curry was the only Warriors player with more than 15 points in this game, as he carried the scoring load. This included three huge three-pointers in the final minutes of the game that helped put Minnesota away. Not only did Curry’s performance give Golden State a big win, but it made NBA history as well.
With his 36th career game tallying at least 30 points and 10 assist, Curry passed Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird for the 18th most such games in NBA history (via Basketball Reference’s StatHead).
Curry had 13 of his 30 points in the final four minutes of this game, which helped Golden State close out Minnesota.
Passing Larry Bird is just one way Curry made history in this game, as his final line was also historic for someone his age.
With 30 points, 10 assists, and seven made threes, Curry became the oldest player in NBA history to achieve that line in a game. The previous oldest player to do it was Kyle Lowry at age 35, but the 36-year-old Curry now stands alone atop that list (via Basketball Reference’s StatHead).
Continuing to set NBA records in his 16th season, Curry is attempting to keep the Warriors afloat during this tough stretch. Whether or not Golden State gets him an established co-star at the deadline remains to be seen, but performances like this continue to prove that Curry is worth building a contender around.
