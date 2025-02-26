Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors vs Hornets
The Golden State Warriors welcomed the Charlotte Hornets to Chase Center Tuesday night, a contest that was already expected to be one-sided before Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was ruled out earlier in the day. However, the game had some meaning as Warriors guard Steph Curry got to match up against his brother Hornets guard Seth Curry.
With father Dell Curry in attendance to see his two sons go head-to-head, Tuesday presented an opportunity for Golden State to win their sixth game in the Jimmy Butler era. While Butler has been the headlines for the Warriors recently, Curry made sure to remind fans he's still that guy after making NBA history Tuesday night.
After surpassing Dwyane Wade for 33rd on the NBA's all-time made field goals list on Sunday, Curry continued his climb up the list Tuesday night by surpassing NBA legend Allen Iverson for 32nd on the list.
Passing yet another Hall of Famer on the list, Curry continues to make history like this every week, it seems. Given how the list looks ahead of him, Curry has a good chance to move further up it before the end of the season with Hal Greer at 31st all-time with 8,504 made field goals.
Curry and the Warriors still have plenty of basketball ahead of them this year, and with the way it looks now, that should continue into the playoffs. Following their Tuesday contest against the Hornets, they'll be back in action on Thursday when they start their five-game road trip against the Orlando Magic.
