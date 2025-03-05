Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors vs Knicks
The Golden State Warriors marched into Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night to take on the New York Knicks. The "King of New York" was in full effect, and it was not a Knicks player.
Warriors superstar Steph Curry has not lost in MSG in over 12 years, and Tuesday night was no different. Curry dropped 28 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists on 10-21 shooting from the field and 5-9 from beyond the arc in a 12-point win over the Knicks on Tuesday.
On top of another impressive performance in New York, Curry notched NBA history. The Warriors star moved up the NBA all-time list for career field goals made, passing Hall of Famer Hal Greer for 31st on the leaderboard.
Curry now has 8,510 made field goals in his regular season career, trailing Ray Allen by 57 to reach 30th on the list.
Curry has had an incredible career, and through 16 seasons has cemented himself as one of the top players of all time. Despite Curry being just 31st in all-time field goals made, he is first in all-time three-pointers made, showing his utter dominance from beyond the arc.
The Warriors have now won nine of their last 11 games, as Curry's consistent dominance paired with new star Jimmy Butler has taken them to another level. Curry is possibly hunting for one last championship run soon, and it is hard to stop the Warriors when he is playing at this level.
