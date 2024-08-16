Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry's Reported Plans After Olympics Amid Warriors Contract Situation

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is eligible for a contract extension before the 2024-25 NBA season begins

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) celebrates with the gold medal after the game against France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) celebrates with the gold medal after the game against France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was heroic at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Scoring 60 points in the final two games, Curry finished the tournament as Team USA's leading scorer after struggling with his shot to begin the Olympics.

Curry is eligible for a contract extension with the Warriors, but has a lot to consider as the team attempts to improve their roster. While all reports have suggested Curry is remaining patient with Golden State as they look to make improvements, the 2022 NBA champions have a lot of work to do in order to reenter contention.

In a recent article, Anthony Slater of the Athletic revealed that Curry does not plan to engage in contract conversations with Golden State for at least a few weeks, as the four-time NBA champion plans to unplug from basketball for a bit.

"Curry is eligible for a one-year, $62.6 million extension to his contract, which has two seasons and $115.3 million left," Slater wrote. "He flew back from Paris a few days ago and plans to unplug from basketball-related business for a few weeks. So any contract conversation isn’t expected to take place in the near future, league sources said. It’ll be entirely on Curry’s preferred timeline. The deadline to extend is Oct. 21."

While Warriors fans may be anxious to see what Curry decides to do with his extension eligibility, it sounds like it will be at least a few weeks before any updates are available on that situation.

Published
