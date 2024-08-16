Steph Curry's Reported Plans After Olympics Amid Warriors Contract Situation
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was heroic at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Scoring 60 points in the final two games, Curry finished the tournament as Team USA's leading scorer after struggling with his shot to begin the Olympics.
Curry is eligible for a contract extension with the Warriors, but has a lot to consider as the team attempts to improve their roster. While all reports have suggested Curry is remaining patient with Golden State as they look to make improvements, the 2022 NBA champions have a lot of work to do in order to reenter contention.
In a recent article, Anthony Slater of the Athletic revealed that Curry does not plan to engage in contract conversations with Golden State for at least a few weeks, as the four-time NBA champion plans to unplug from basketball for a bit.
"Curry is eligible for a one-year, $62.6 million extension to his contract, which has two seasons and $115.3 million left," Slater wrote. "He flew back from Paris a few days ago and plans to unplug from basketball-related business for a few weeks. So any contract conversation isn’t expected to take place in the near future, league sources said. It’ll be entirely on Curry’s preferred timeline. The deadline to extend is Oct. 21."
While Warriors fans may be anxious to see what Curry decides to do with his extension eligibility, it sounds like it will be at least a few weeks before any updates are available on that situation.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France