Steph Curry's Status for Warriors vs Raptors
After a very unexpected win against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Golden State Warriors face off against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.
Golden State faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks without Steph Curry in a game that very few expected them to win. Against the Toronto Raptors, it looks like it'll be a different story.
After missing the Bucks game due to rest, the Warriors have listed Steph Curry as available against the Raptors.
While Curry was listed as out on Tuesday due to rest, he was also dealing with a back injury. It was an injury that he spoke about after Monday night's loss against the Denver Nuggets.
"It just started hurting," Curry said about his back. "Last Thursday... it was actually pregame. It was something that I've dealt with a couple of years ago, but it was just a weird thing that popped up, and it was more just managing it. More and more it's so my back that I was dealing with the last couple of days."
With Curry listed as available against the Raptors, it seems like his injury wasn't that serious, especially when compared to Nikola Jokic missing two important games back-to-back.
The Warriors are currently down 0-1 against the Toronto Raptors in the regular season series. A win on Thursday will even up the season series.
The Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors face off at at 10:00 p.m. EST on Thursday.
