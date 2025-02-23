Warriors Announce Injury Update for Key Starter
The Golden State Warriors have looked like a new team since acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat ahead of the NBA trade deadline. In five games, the team is 4-1 with Butler highlighted by wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets. However, all of those games have come on the road and Sunday will be Butler's home debut against the Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavericks are the only team to beat the Warriors so far in the Butler era, defeating them 111-107 before the All-Star break. While Butler's presence has been transformational to Golden State, an update has been provided on one of their other key forwards as he aims to return in the coming games.
According to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, forward Jonathan Kuminga participated in a five-on-five scrimmage Saturday, which was his first live contact in a scrimmage setting since being injured. Additionally, Kuminga will be out Sunday against the Mavericks and Tuesday against the Hornets before being evaluated ahead of the team's five-game road trip.
Kuminga hasn't appeared in a game for Golden State since January 4th but was playing some of his best basketball in December before going down with injury. Kuminga averaged 21.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game during December.
If Kuminga can return for Golden State's road trip, his first opportunity to do so will be against the Orlando Magic this coming Thursday.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball