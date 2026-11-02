Alex Sarr's Absence, Bilal Coulibaly's Importance and Other Notable Wizards Storylines to Note Entering Magic Trip

The Washington Wizards had better have enjoyed their full weekend off from NBA action, with the league's schedulemakers showing them minimal mercy entering a packed November slate. 15 games over the next 29 days, including three back-to-back sequences, await the developing group as they attempt to build on their early 3-3 record.

Notable among the quirks sprinkled into the Wizards' loaded month: 20% of those matchups feature the Orlando Magic. Three inter-divisional showdowns against the usually-competitive Magic will have to take place without several key starters available for their series tip-off this week, leaving plenty of scouting material to study with multiple Washington-hosted Magic games looming over their short-handed opponents through the coming weeks.

Oct 30, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (4) gestures during a stoppage in play against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half in an NBA Cup game at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wizards, for their part, are exiting October with momentum- something of a departure from the norm for them this early in the calendar at 3-3. The exciting wins have advertised a few clear strengths, but they're still far from hammering out a cohesive-enough identity to guarantee any further victories despite their availability advantage over the Magic. Here are a few narratives I'll be paying close attention to entering their November debut:

Franz vs. Washington's Wings

The Magic have already announced that key guard Anthony Black will miss the next Magic game due to left ankle injury management, meaning that he'll join franchise star Paolo Banchero and fellow starter Jalen Suggs on Orlando's shelf.

Consider this appointment viewing for anyone still holding onto the notion that Franz Wagner is the most valuable member of the Magic. The more hyped Banchero has often seized centerstage when both forwards are healthy due to his more aggressive scoring creativity, though Wagner, too, has looked capable and worthy of acting as the crux of the offense on occasion.

Franz Wagner dropped 21 POINTS in Q4 🔥



He finished with 23 PTS, 13 REB (career-high), and 9 AST to lead the @OrlandoMagic to victory on the road! pic.twitter.com/yFwG0wekJ3 — NBA (@NBA) October 26, 2026

He's already off to averages of 19.7 points and 7.8 assists per game, overcoming a continually-cratering outside jumper thanks to his poise in the lane and pure size as a driver.

This sounds like a job for the Wizards' defensive corps, with Bilal Coulibaly already looking like a fitting body to throw in Wagner's way. The methodical German isn't all that different from Giannis Antetokounmpo without the brute force, a favorite matchup of Coulibaly's despite the obvious weight mismatch; they both love attacking the rim with good handling packages for their respective frames, allowing the quicker Coulibaly to stick with assignments while disrupting the ball with his long arms.

And if the wiry stopper slips up in any way, there's still Anthony Davis manning Washington's back line in covering up for the absent Alex Sarr, as well as Kyshawn George and AJ Dybantsa as energetic wing alternatives. The Magic aren't working with a full deck, enabling the Wizards to throw almost everything they have at the few creators atop the opponent's depth chart.

Washington can Finally Enjoy a Cushier Offensive Rebounding Duel

The Wizards' place among the biggest pushovers on the offensive glass played a prevalent role in most of their October low points. As if it wasn't enough that they're dead-last in the league with 8.7 o-boards per night, they may have directly fueled a few top-five second-chance creators with three combined run-ins with the Toronto Raptors and the Charlotte Hornets.

Oct 30, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) reaches for a loose ball in front of Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (4) against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half in an NBA Cup game at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The solutions to their issues are an uptick in aggression and more disciplined boxouts, but a similarly-ineffective band of gang rebounders like the Magic certainly won't hurt the Wizards' odds of winning a battle on the boards for a change.

Losing Justin Champagnie to a foot fracture last week seemed to throw the Wizards' rebounding attack into an immediate disarray, even though it wasn't exactly firing on all cylinders when the hustling wing was still-involved in the rotation. Luckily, they're still armed with Davis and Deandre Ayton to hold off the likes of Wendell Carter Jr. and Goga Bitadze, big-enough disruptors to feasibly make a dent on the glass for the Wizards with the rotational depth behind them to ensure that they won't have to do all of the scoring off of renewed possessions.

Examining the Wizards Rotation Sans-Sarr

With the Wizards having yet to sort out a cohesive-looking balance between playmaking and play-finishing scorers while maintaining their defensive edge, they'll have the chance to continue experimenting with the minutes equation following Sarr's knee-related absence. That opens up a spot in the starting rotation once-occupied by the tallest Wizard, as well as the question as to how his frontcourt peers get stacked in his stead.

Regarding spot-starting options, Coulibaly filled in for Dybantsa during the week that the rookie spent tending to a rolled ankle, and his productive appearances as a supplemental scorer and spirited defender did well to aid the bevy of creators. But should he return to the leadoff-five alongside fellow wings in Dybantsa and George, such a substitution would push Davis to the five, and there's a chance that the leading scorer would prefer to continue appearing as the starting power forward so as to ease his own rebounding burden.

Oct 21, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Deandre Ayton (8) shoots the ball as Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro (11) and Bucks center Kel'el Ware (9) look on in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Enter Ayton. The career starter's yet to pop in a diminished 14-minute-per-game role, with his at-the-basket presence likely to push Davis all the way to the perimeter now that Sarr won't be available to spot up in the corner. Though it's hard not to ponder over the wonders of a spaced lineup, the veteran certainly remains an option if the goal is beat physicality with one of their bigger lineup assortments.

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