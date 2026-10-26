Alex Sarr Reminds Wizards Fans Why He Remains Worthy of Developmental Attention

The Washington Wizards' rotation of hand-selected prospects was already looking crowded with valuable assets worth pouring continued resources into, and that was before accounting for some of their front office's 2026 additions.

Respected, still-productive veterans like Trae Young, Anthony Davis and Deandre Ayton are taking up spots that once went to unproven talents and journeymen, placing the onus on members of Washington's young corps to prove themselves as viable nightly contributors.

An early 2-1 record without having yet activated AJ Dybantsa is already something for the team to hang their Wizards hats on, but it's helped local optimism that almost every recent starter-turned-backup has enjoyed moments to shine so far: Kyshawn George as a tertiary-scoring on-ball scorer, Bub Carrington in a reserve-energizer role, Bilal Coulibaly as a serviceable-enough stand-in for Dybantsa's difference-making athleticism, Tre Johnson as the shooter who can get free and score no matter the coverage or context.

Oct 21, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) celebrates with Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) after a dunk against the Milwaukee Bucks in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Important modifier there to end that sentence two lines ago. "Almost" everyone doesn't include the entire corps, with a few Wizards taking longer to spread their wings than others.

Alex Sarr, more notably than anyone, took a few games to start looking comfortable within the Wizards' new scheme. It wasn't until his visit to play the Chicago Bulls this past weekend when he finally started looking like a leading prospect, notching season-highs in points (10) and blocks (3). Even if his shooting splits are due to vary with each passing outing as a down-the-line scorer, Sarr's aggressive process and enhanced playmaking focus should have been enough to get fans excited about his present upside as a supercharged role player.

Sarr's Tough Fit to Manage

The Wizards' deep big man rotation of Sarr, Davis and Ayton posed a few challenges for the tallest, skinniest member of the positional trifecta.

The non-shooting Ayton remains set on running right to the rim every time down on offense, leaving both Davis and Sarr to learn how to balance their perimeter-oriented proclivities with their enhanced value closer to the basket. No matter how good Davis looks on an occasional 20+ foot iso or how refreshing it feels whenever Sarr nails a corner-three, anyone watching will have trouble ignoring the nagging mental reminder that these giants would be better-utilized as close to the rim as possible.

BACK TO BACK TRAE TO SARR SLAMS



ALEX SARR IS BACKKKKK 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Cj9tvD1G6P — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) October 25, 2026

And even when he's hitting from outside, his overall-shooting statistics have never seemed overly-complimentary of his excessive popping tendencies. Sarr's been at his best when he's limiting his settling jumpers, whether those be when he's leaning and chucking on the run or posting outside just a bit too often. He knows this, having addressing that his most consistent results arrive when he's attacking the hole straight-up before his breakout sophomore season.

If we jump back to the season, we've already gotten to enjoy occasional glimpses at how everyone functions as the lone-bigs during their respective limited opportunities. Sarr, happy to run in transition and perfectly-willing with setting picks well beyond the 3-point arc, uses his runway well in converting entry passes into slamming dunks, reminding the masses just how many physical advantages he has to work with when he has a head of steam.

Accessing Sarr's Greatest Weapons

What's really nabbed the attention of the viewing audience, though, beyond his ability to punish a mismatch inside or that effort in the open court, has been his off-ball passing and scoring feel.

It's a trait that's followed Sarr since he was originally picked second-overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, the one that led analysts to believe in his standout two-way ceiling despite just how clunky his shooting form has looked. He can do much more than attack closeouts, smart and coordinated enough to dish on the run to take advantage of reactive defenses whenever he's absorbed sufficient-enough attention.

Alex Sarr had a quiet game in the Wizards’ opener while the coaching staff learns how to use him alongside AD, but this play really stuck out to me on a night filled with other players’ highlights. He crashes from the corner on a miss, sees he’s drawn a crowd and dishes inside. pic.twitter.com/J1u7sgpp6l — All Wizards Talk (@AllWizardsTalk) October 22, 2026

Davis, particularly, has benefitted from the most alluring element of Sarr's game, having converted on a big-to-big lob-attempt or interior dump-off in all three Wizards regular season games thus far. That two-man connection's already resulted in a few buckets in Sarr's favor, too, as he's learning how to merge timing with paint touches in the form of regularly-beneficial cuts into open space.

This creativity off of the ball will be helpful as the offensive identity continues coming together, with Young, Davis, George, the reserve guards and the yet-to-debut Dybantsa each vying for touches. Sarr's 20% assist percentage looks that much better when we hold it against the 13.5% usage rate he's seeing, nearly half of what he'd posted just last season.

Oct 24, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts while next to Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarr's additional energy and revamped sense of purpose on offense has already begun manifesting in his defensive impact, as he'd yet to record a block until stacking three of them on the Bulls. And the closer he can inch to consolidating the talented defense and wanting offense, the deeper the climbing Wizards look.

They may have tried maintaining secrecy when discussing the seven-footer's role entering this fall, and maybe that was because they were still attempting to iron out the spacing concerns that are due to follow a rotation that so-regularly combines multiple rolling bigs for shared possessions. But it seems that they may have tapped into something real by leveraging Sarr into a corner-crasher and short-roll processor, and they'd be best-off continuing to spare whatever time and energy they could into Sarr's upside as the perfect Young-compliment and long-term center of the future.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!