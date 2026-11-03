Beaming Offensive Options, Deandre Ayton's Elevated Reveal and Other Takeaways from Wizards' Magic Introduction

At 4-3, the Washington Wizards' formula is beginning to feel familiar. They still don't collect offensive rebounds en masse, nor do they shoot upward of 30 3-pointers in a game, but they have the scoring and defensive depth to muck up any perceived advantage that opponents may feel they have by strictly comparing statistics.

While the Orlando Magic deal with a slew of injuries, the mostly-healthy Wizards produced 38 combined points behind former No. 1 draft pick duo Anthony Davis and AJ Dybantsa in a 103-94 victory, and Kyshawn George was no slouch with four more 3-point makes to add to his subtle shooting turnaround. Count this one as the second-straight game in which they toppled a divisional opponent, doing so while yet again refusing to relent 100 points.

By holding the Magic to 94 points in tonight's game, Washington has now held its opponents to under 100 points in back-to-back games for the first time since doing so from 12/30/22-1/1/23 (at Milwaukee and at Orlando).#ForTheDistrict — Wizards PR (@WizPRStats) November 3, 2026

Among the numerous takeaways that the Wizards' return above .500 issued, here were some of our more striking findings from game seven of Washington's regular season.

Dybantsa was Made for the Magic

The rookie collected his first 20+ point outing with an energetic showing in Orlando, and he smoothly scored without enjoying his usually-reliable rewards for drawing contact. He knocked in all six of the free throw attempts he lined up for, and could have shot plenty more in an assertive affair that didn't go fully-recognized by the officials.

Beyond his strengths as a physically-demanding slashing presence, he notched his third-straight game with a 3-pointer swished while collecting five rebounds and three steals, making plays while fueled by pure adrenaline and a will to leave an impact wherever possible.

AJ Dybantsa tonight 🔥



21 PTS

5 REB

2 AST

3 STL

7/17 FG pic.twitter.com/TehWDYJGBR — Shabazz 💫 (@ShowCaseShabazz) November 3, 2026

Beyond that hustle against the dead-legged Magic, his offensive advertisement as someone unafraid to make plays in the teeth of opponents' gnashing defenses pairs perfectly against a team like the Magic who are always eager to get up in opponents' grills. Even if Orlando's squad remains shorthanded down half their usual starting five, Dybantsa's enthusiasm driving and kicking with the ball in his hands has to occupy meaningful real estate at the front of Washington's mind with two other Magic matchups peppering the November slate.

Wizards Benefit from Rebounding Prioritization in Starting Lineup Tweak

With Alex Sarr ruled out for the trip to Orlando, the Wizards had to choose between two clear frontrunners in determining which reserve would enjoy a sudden elevation. Bilal Coulibaly had the edge in the experience column, having started all four games pre-Dybantsa, but Deandre Ayton prevailed as an alternative name to consider should Davis prefer life at the four.

Replacing Sarr with the backup seven-footer resulted in a rare rebounding battle win for the Wizards, who'd been mopped on the glass in both wins and losses alike. But the Magic, another team who entered this outing as another bottom-three squad by offensive rebounding average, failed to hurt the Wizards where it count with a center rotation of Wendell Carter Jr. and whatever remains of Nikola Vučević.

Beautiful possession. Two guys go with Trae on the ball screen, he makes the pocket pass to Ayton who makes proper read to get Bub a 3-pointer. pic.twitter.com/B7X16J7vLq — Wizards Film Room (@KevinFolliNBA) November 3, 2026

Six rebounds for Ayton equated to what they were likely to get out of Sarr in a full performance, including a few hard-fought caroms that he tapped to himself over and around opposing bigs.

He moved the ball cleanly and put up a few point-blank finishes when it swung his way, making the most of his starting debut as a Wizard. And when Davis can replicate anything resembling his effectiveness as a perimeter jumpshooter out of isolation, Washington can enjoy the luxuries that come with a rim presence ready to help clean up any messes.

Champagnie Replacement Minutes Remain a Mystery

While Khris Middleton was stuck glued to Washington's pine with a healthy scratch, his second of the season, Will Riley did little to absorb the reserve wing minutes he once seemed slated to soak up. The only contribution he submitted over his four-minute stint, an offensive foul drawn in the first half, did little to confirm any opportunities through the remainder of the outing.

While the Wizards did gain a new wing weapon in Dybantsa following the foot fracture that Justin Champagnie suffered last week, it's clear that they're still in the hunt for answers regarding their final rotational chip. Middleton looks too weak in the knees to replace Champagnie's rebounding burst while the raw Riley's struggled to operate smoothly-enough off-ball to slide into the second unit, leaving every other trusted piece to collectively fill in the vacuum with 19+ minute appearances.

Nov 2, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (4) goes to the basket against Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not a huge concern given the amount of reserve scorers that Washington has to continue developing and make room for within the gameplan, especially with Sarr's unavailability throwing the staff's substitution patterns for something of a loop, but this fringe opening is certainly something worth monitoring as the Wizards continue auditioning for further bench help.

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