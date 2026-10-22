One Positive Worth Noting for Every Rotational Wizards Player Following Action-Packed Debut

The Washington Wizards' 128-116 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, their first successful season-opener in four years, spun just the cathartic result that long-suffering fans had been dying to witness. After spending three seasons developing hand-drafted talent and acquiring the ready-made All-Stars to guide the rebuild's next chapter, they looked all the part of the eastern up-and-comers they've been propped up to be in an eventful victory.

That's not to say that the Bucks were an easy team to shake. Despite their poor chances of escaping the conference's depths, they hung with the home team through three quarters, giving the rusty-looking Wizards the time and competitive setting to locate their footing and pull off inspiring individual efforts.

Optimistic Takeaways for Each Rotational Contributor

Anthony Davis: Even as he ventures into season no. 15, AD is still an All-Star. He scored and rebounded whenever he wanted in totaling 34 points, making it instantly clear that if anything costs him from reaching the perfect games-played threshold or contractual incentives he's got in mind, it won't be his play on the court.

ANTHONY DAVIS IN HIS WIZARDS DEBUT:



34 POINTS

12 REBOUNDS

4 ASSISTS

2 STEALS

1 BLOCKS

10/19 FG

WIZARDS WIN 128-116



AD GETTING MVP CHANTS IN DC 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TWiAWpyV4R — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) October 22, 2026

Trae Young: The point guard proved that he can still get his impact across with 13 assists on just one turnover, refusing to be deterred by an ugly 4/13 shooting line. Young's 3-point success will come and go based on his tough shot diet and his questionable downhill burst, but he's exactly the passer that the fans hoped for in delivering dime after pinpoint dime to his perimeter weapons and rim-rollers.

Kyshawn George: Like Young, George had a slow start to this game as he battled some tough 3-point shooting variance and the deep bevy of wings waiting to take advantage of his same opportunities, but he revealed how necessary he'll be to the operation to come with a strong fourth quarter. There, he collected four rebounds and eight points on 4/5 shooting, proving instrumental on the fast break attack that helped put the Bucks away.

Oct 21, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) celebrates with Wizards guard Trae Young (3) during a stoppage in play against the Milwaukee Bucks in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alex Sarr: The Wizards' other starting big at AD's side had a quieter game than most of his teammates, a reminder that not everyone's got their roles and on-floor positioning down pat with the introductions of the dominant newcomers. He made up for some passive offense with good work on the glass, racking up five rebounds to keep the smaller Bucks from winning the possession battle.

Bilal Coulibaly: Starting in place of the injured AJ Dybantsa, the Wizards' longest-tenured prospect recaptured his shiniest preseason highlights with a peek at the 3&D wing he has the chance to grow into. His energy was pivotal in his collecting four steals and a pair of blocks, and the long-range jumper he's long-needed showed up big with some necessary floor-spacing in crunch time.

A telling two-play sequence. Bilal Coulibaly makes a corner three, thereby encouraging Tyler Herro to stay home on the weak side the next time down. That leaves empty space for Deandre Ayton to roll into, who Trae Young finds with ease. Well-spaced offense + defenders = profit pic.twitter.com/LXv27S1ITK — All Wizards Talk (@AllWizardsTalk) October 22, 2026

Justin Champagnie: Wizards head coach Brian Keefe bucked some of the fan base's worst rotational fears almost immediately in the team's debut, injecting Champagnie's combination of rebounding, defense and transition play-finishing into the first quarter. He, predictably, notched a game-high +17 on the box score with some sweet interior finishing and evidence of his own re-worked jumper, not to mention plenty of the heady hustling that the masses expected.

Tre Johnson: Eight points without a 3-point conversion looks like a bad day at the office for a scorer of Johnson's caliber, but the points in which he chose to deploy his pull-up mastery made the difference. He didn't need anyone to help set him up for makes on all three of his final scoring attempts, and the aggressive defense served as something of a bonus.

Deandre Ayton: Anyone questioning why the Wizards brought a career starter aboard their ship as an overqualified backup need look no further than his maiden Washington outing. Besides his appreciated on- and off-court energy, Ayton was huge in finishing plays for Young as a pick-and-roll finisher and glass-cleaner, getting that fastbreak-fueled run started with his helpful interior presence.

Wizards are putting this game away and Deandre Ayton and Bub Carrington are LOVING it 😂 pic.twitter.com/EIk0ARxOuu — SleeperWizards (@SleeperWizards) October 22, 2026

Bub Carrington: After looking like one of the odds-on favorites to fall out of the rotation, Carrington made a compelling case to remain a regular as a Khris-Middleton-like tough shot-maker to keep the occasionally-struggling offense afloat. He netted timely triples while attacking the lane for a change, thereby forcing the hands of the referees while scaring Milwaukee with another penetrating ball-handler.

Khris Middleton: He didn't have his best night in a spot 12-minute appearance, but his idealized fit as scoring insurance remained tangible as another experienced veteran. He won't have to play the same starting role he's known for most of his career with other yet-to-deploy reserves flanking his position, making the idea of Middleton, as well as his less-than-accurate shooters, that much more exciting as luxuries whenever the shots start falling en masse.

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