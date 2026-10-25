Studs and Duds from Wizards Bounce Back Win over the Bulls

After a disappointing loss to the Toronto Raptors, the Washington Wizards needed a win in a big way. Luckily, they were going on the road on the second night of a back-to-back, facing the Chicago Bulls.

The squad got the win, beating the Bulls 124-120. As usual, a win takes a ton of things to go right. However, this game wasn't always in the Wizards' favor, so we also have some duds. Here are the studs and duds from the Wizards' bounce-back win.

Stud: Kyshawn George

Oct 21, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) celebrates with Wizards guard Trae Young (3) during a stoppage in play against the Milwaukee Bucks in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyshawn George needed a good game, not just to help the team win but for himself. He was a big part of why the Wizards lost to the Raptors, so he needed to regain confidence.

He did just that in the win. He was all over the boards, played some spectacular defense, and looked great on offense. The only qualm is that it took him a while to get going, and later in the season he needs to start hot instead of cold.

Dud: Anthony Davis

Look, after an amazing first game, Anthony Davis has looked pretty bad. He seems to be forcing some shots and is playing a ton of isolation basketball. It is causing the shot clock to drain and then resulting in a bad shot.

His defense has been alright; the offense is why the Bulls stayed in this game all night. The Wizards expect an All-NBA level player out of him, and All-NBA players are more effective on offense than what Davis has been.

Stud: Justin Champagnie

Justin Champagnie in tonight’s win:



11 PTS

14 REB

4 AST

+18



Champagnie is now a +36 through three games this season. pic.twitter.com/SWiEatSqkf — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) October 25, 2026

Justin Champagnie has been one of the few constants for the Wizards over the past few seasons. He is a winning player who does all the little things you want from a role player.

Champagnie led the team in rebounding with 14 boards and scored well off the bench. If he can add a three-pointer, it is game over for other teams' bench units.

Dud: Late Game Execution

The team's end-of-game execution was poor. The team let the Bulls run, making the game last longer than it should have. The team had a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter but won by only four. This comes down to coaching, pace, and offensive execution. These young guys have to learn how to keep a lead.

Stud: Bub Carrington

While the stat line is small, Bub Carrington's impact has been amazing this season, especially in this one. The bench unit would be missing out on a ton without him.

His defense has improved greatly, and he looks like a real 3-and-D player. His facilitation looked decent thanks to his paint touches on offense. Overall, Carrington has very much earned his rotation minutes so far this season, as he continues to show why the doubters were wrong about him.

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