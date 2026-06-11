Wizards Win Their Biggest Buy-In Yet as NBA Draft Approaches

The idea of stars outside of D.C.'s confines, let alone the ones already rostered by the Washington Wizards, loudly and convincingly approving of the squad's vision, execution and upside would have been borderline-unthinkable a few years ago. The cellar they'd shut themselves into was dank without many outs, and that self-inflicted reputational damage still echoes through the league today.

But those who've taken the time to evaluate the rebuilding job they've done without many high-end assets to play around with can see the skeleton for something special. Just over the last few days, the culture they've instilled has publicly won over recent acquisition Trae Young, an outside appreciator in Jaylen Brown and, arguably more importantly than anything, impressed the keystone prospect of this month's upcoming NBA Draft.

They gone move the bar https://t.co/sup5Udty5F — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) June 10, 2026

AJ Dybantsa is already following in the footsteps of notable draft prizes past like Alex Sarr and Ace Bailey, recent lottery picks who attempted to angle their ways to Washington to varying levels of success. Except unlike Sarr, a de facto face of a relatively unimpressive 2024 class, or Bailey, buried beneath last summer's talent roundup, Dybantsa's odds as the likely favorite of this upcoming draft are only growing, and he's cleared up any residual doubt about embracing the city as if the Wizards have already finalized their pick.

"When Dallas and Atlanta went back to back, I knew I was going to D.C.," he said in reflecting on the live lottery drawing, a half-dozen picks down from the Wizards' eventual No. 1 finish. "Atlanta was seven, I said 'I'm going to D.C.' John Wall looked at me, bro. I was trying not to laugh."

May 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Mark Tatum the NBA Deputy Commissioner and Washington Wizard (left) guard John Wall pose for photos after Wizards won the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery at Navy Pier. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Dybantsa remains the odds-on favorite to lead off the class, still outpacing his star-caliber peers in Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer, but even Cooper Flagg wasn't talking like this as the even-more obvious first pick in 2025.

The BYU forward was clearly ready for this moment, and most signs point to him calling his own shot as the Wizards gear up to lock in their selection.

Dybantsa's Earned Confidence

He's been very specific about his years-long desire to be the No. 1 prospect in his respective class, saying as such over the course of his expansive media tour ever since the Wizards' luck surged on lottery night. The rangy wing is all about proving he's the best, and if that means that he's headed to Washington, the likeliest outcome considering the NBA-high 65 losses they accumulated, then a Wizards hat he'll happily don.

"You know how many people on Twitter was calling Wizards?" he continued in thinking back on all of the fans who correctly predicted the squad with the best pick of the litter.

AJ Dybantsa is already talking about going to DC 😳😳



"I knew I was going to DC, John Wall looked at me... You know how many people on Twitter were calling the Wizards" pic.twitter.com/rb8FwQ3Kri — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) June 10, 2026

As if D.C. didn't already need him for his obvious on-court assets, such as his layered scoring intrigue or the versatility he poses as a near-6'10" ball-handler, Dybantsa's natural draw as a budding star and the charisma he oozes will be huge in helping the Wizards escape their long teardown.

They've yet to scratch 20 wins in a season since committing to the rebuild, yet here's one of the more exciting prospects of this decade, sounding thrilled at the prospect of joining Young, Anthony Davis and a young corps stacked with role players to work off of. He's the latest to notice the potential of the Wizards once they're healthy and ready to take nightly competition seriously, as well as the wide-open Eastern Conference before them.

This isn't Dybantsa's first time co-signing Washington's built-in hype, but all of these voices of support within such a short span speak to their subtle turnaround. They're an elite 2026 draftee away from completely revamping the Wizards' unimpressive image, a lesson that out-of-the-loop fans will be sure to learn sooner than they realize.

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