Three Biggest Remaining Financial Questions for Wizards to Answer Following Anthony Gill Reunion

It may have taken a month beyond when most Washington Wizards fans would have assumed heading into the summer, but they finally reached an official resolution regarding their final roster spot this week. Anthony Gill, the safe veteran option, is back for a seventh-straight campaign.

The Washington Wizards have re-signed Anthony Gill to a one-year deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Gill has shot 54.5% from the field over the past six seasons with the Wizards and has been a beloved locker room presence. Gill now holds Washington’s 15th roster spot. pic.twitter.com/M6Jv6nt3Hn — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) September 15, 2026

Even if the organization made outsiders sweat a bit in mulling over more disruptive 15th-man candidates over the last month, their endpoint was right where most of us always assumed they'd end up. Gill won't ruffle any feathers if he doesn't play consistently, and he's already stamped as a well-intentioned on- and off-court presence with years of affability lining his Wizards resume.

This announcement effectively concludes the Wizards' hunt for players to round out their primary roster, as Gill seizes the final vacancy in Washington's regularly-attending lineup. There are still other big-picture financial decisions to be made outside of the forward's newest contract, with the minimum agreement clearing the way for a few other still-lingering offseason questions.

No. 1: What's Next for Bilal Coulibaly?

The Wizards' prized prospect out of 2023's draft class was the longest-tenured Wizard for a few months there, right up until Gill took his title back. Now, it's up to Coulibaly to find a way to remain on the squad through the foreseeable future.

Feb 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coulibaly, like every other non-Victor Wembanyama or Amen Thompson 2023 draftee, is awaiting his rookie extension, a question of partnership that's sure to continue bubbling beneath the surface of the weeks between now, NBA Media Day later this month and the regular season tip-off. Should Coulibaly's agency and the franchise call a stalemate on their summertime negotiations before that last deadline, the guard will have to wait until the following offseason to test unrestricted free agency.

Recent history tells us that the vast majority of top-10 picks usually get a few more years of continued burn with the organizations who originally brought them aboard, especially if they manage to pay off those initial draft investments with productivity and tangible growth. Coulibaly's struggled with consistent shooting and in-game availability over three years, but if his strong theoretical fit alongside a ball-dominant distributor like Trae Young paves the way for a manageable extension worth between $15-20 million annually, the involved parties may very well reach common ground between now and late-October.

No. 2: How Does Anthony Davis Plan on Approaching his Own Dilemma?

Coulibaly isn't the only extension-needy contributor manning the Wizards' inner core. Anthony Davis still has two years to go before he's out of eligible years on his current deal, but he's even more vocally-eager to cash in on his potential value than the lanky wing.

Reporting for NBA Today on the Wizards and Anthony Davis deciding to wait until the regular season to navigate a potential contract extension: pic.twitter.com/9PRGnoujQe — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 6, 2026

While Coulibaly's spent years trying to slowly convince Washington's brass of his supplementary viability, Davis reportedly angled to secure a four-year, $275 contract that would run through 2031 before checking into a single Wizards game. He's appeared in just 71 games over his last two seasons, a range that's included multiple midseason trades and a particularly-unhealthy Dallas Mavericks stint.

He and the Wizards agreed to table such talks until midway through the schedule of games to come, giving the franchise time to evaluate Davis' remaining value. And while the player in question took awhile before buying into the team's vision, he may end up trying to take matters into his own hands if he dislikes the direction that his negotiations are trending.

No. 3: Who'll Soak Up the Final Two-Way Opening?

While the Davis dilemma isn't going anywhere anytime soon, their final free agency decision continues sitting there as the Wizards' next-best avenue to injecting any ancillary help to the roster's fringes.

They've already done the paperwork on two other partial-participants, taking another flier on Jamir Watkins before drafting Felix Okpara in the second round of this past draft. Unfortunately for the 25-year-old guard, he'll have to lose a costly season of potential production after tearing his ACL during Washington's most recent NBA Summer League debut, further necessitating the need for the Wizards to land the plane on their final two-way venture while Watkins heals.

Jamir Watkins, my GOD pic.twitter.com/961XEI2ikH — Point Made Basketball (@pointmadebball) February 7, 2026

Summer League favorites like Reece Beekman will be sure to garner buzz regarding the job post, especially considering his own defensive-minded burst and how badly Washington's guard rotation needs a Watkins-like stopper. And assuming another overlooked contributor with under three years of NBA experience crosses the Wizards' mind, they, too, may earn a look over the following weeks.

This decision is missing the long-term ramifications tied to Coulibaly's future, let alone Davis' own hunt for whatever money he can squeeze out of his playing career, and it lacks a similarly-hard-stop time for a decision to be made. But should injuries limit the rotation- which will happen, especially given the team's involvement in the Davis business- that two-way balancing act will factor into how the darkest depths of the rotation can quell the storm that the regular season is sure to provide.

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