Three Toughest Scheduled Stretches for Wizards to Outlast

As if the NBA's regular season weren't already enough of a grind, packed to the gills with regular season outings alongside other in-season festivities, the newly-revealed matchup schedule provides little room for anyone to stop and catch their breath between October and April.

A team like the Washington Wizards is going to get hit harder than just about anyone by this reality. It's not just that the league is experienced a particularly-talented era, or Adam Silver's convoluted schemes to disincentivize tanking and encourage happy bottom-feeders to whip themselves into shape; this is a unit who's attempting to balance the development of their up-and-coming prospects while appeasing their proven All-Stars, and that means preparing to defend themselves against a schedule that's repeatedly bowled them over in campaigns past.

Mar 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) celebrates with guard Tre Johnson (12) during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are a number of consecutively-hazardous opponents for local fans to keep eyes out for over the long trek to improvement, but I limited eligible shoutouts to stretches of 10 games or fewer in the interest of narrowing down the amount of noteworthy sequences.

Washington Wizards full 26-27 schedule: pic.twitter.com/x0birtNgQ4 — Bryson Akins (@BrysonAkinsNBA) August 13, 2026

10/30-11/12: The Early Season Gauntlet

Just five games through the Wizards' relatively-low-octane schedule opening, the team is slated to balance a slew of games sure to attract more eyes than usual while warding off numerous known quantities on the road.

Schedule Rundown:

10/30: Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets (NBA Cup)

11/2: Wizards at Orlando Magic

11/4: Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks

11/6: Wizards at Hawks (NBA Cup)

11/7: Wizards at Oklahoma City Thunder

11/9: Wizards at Detroit Pistons

11/11: Wizards at Indiana Pacers

11/12: Pistons at Wizards

Sequence highlights:

Consider this the 2026-27 Wizards' first brushes with higher-stakes NBA Cup matchups.

They'll have to prepare for back-to-back visits to last season's top seeds in the Thunder and Pistons, as well as another day out against Detroit soon after.

Thrown into this group is the Wizards' first nationally-televised game of the season- that first Detroit outing will be televised on Peacock.

This is the first four-game road stint of Washington's schedule, the longest-such field trip until late-January.

Trae Young will get his first personal brush-ups against his old employers in the Hawks twice in three days.

Feb 24, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) reacts with Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) after the game at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1/1-1/18: The Subtly-Threatening Home Stand

The Wizards will open the new year tasked with a few showdowns against their Eastern Conference neighbors before bracing for a few other veteran-laden clashes. Eight of their first 10 games to commence 2027 will be hosted at Capital One Arena, but that's not to say the league is taking it easy on the squad.

Schedule Rundown:

1/1: Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs

1/3: Wizards vs. LA Clippers

1/5: Wizards vs. LA Lakers

1/7: Wizards vs. Thunder

1/8: Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

1/11: Wizards vs. Hawks

1/12: Wizards at Philadelphia 76ers

1/15: Wizards at Houston Rockets

1/17: Wizards vs. Pacers

1/18: Wizards vs Boston Celtics

Sequence Highlights:

Their six consecutive visitors include the Thunder and Spurs, this past spring's Western Conference Finalists, as well as the Timberwolves, who'd appeared in the two previous Western Finals.

The Luka Doncic-backed Lakers, too, deserve mention, considering how easily he diced the team up last year and the game's timing as Deandre Ayton's first post-trade Lakers matchup. The Celtics, too, can't be taken lightly as regular season juggernauts.

LeBron James' 76ers will take their first whack at former teammate Anthony Davis and co. on Jan. 12, followed swiftly by Kevin Durant's Rockets in a test for the Wizards' veterans and prospects against legends of the game.

Mar 2, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) hugs Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (L) on the court after their game at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2/25-3/14: The Wizards' Rude Post-All-Star Break Awakening

Soon after enjoying a week off from action, the Wizards will have to leave Washington once again for another lengthy excursion, and they won't exactly have time to settle back into home by the time they eventually return.

Schedule Rundown:

2/25: Wizards at Milwaukee Bucks

2/27: Wizards at Utah Jazz

3/1: Wizards at Phoenix Suns

3/2: Wizards at Sacramento Kings

3/4: Wizards at Golden State

3/6: Wizards vs. Jazz

3/9: Wizards at Spurs

3/11: Wizards at Dallas Mavericks

3/14: Wizards at Timberwolves

Sequence Highlights:

That's a three-game road trip almost directly following a week and a half of west coast travels.

Though there aren't as many contenders lining this sequence of the schedule compared to other aforementioned danger zones, the NBA Finals runner-up Spurs will still be waiting for their Washington rematch in San Antonio.

AJ Dybantsa has multiple chances to strut his stuff against Darryn Peterson's Jazz, an already-burgeoning rivalry between the top two prospects out of the 2026 NBA Draft.

The Wizards' prospects will also get another round against Cooper Flagg and friends in Dallas, another deeply-personal scar for previously-scorned Wizards fans.

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