Three Wizards Storylines to Monitor Entering Nets Preseason Matchup

It wasn't long ago that the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets were engaging in some of basketball's frequently-scorned tanking practices, removing key players from their lineups in the name of bolstering their respective draft capital with varying levels of subtlety.

The former, having won the favor of the basketball gods over the summer in winning the AJ Dybantsa draft lottery, took home the prize of the prospect class, while their northern neighbors weren't quite so lucky. Now that they're set to share the same court with their regular season debuts sitting just a little over a week away, the two rebuilding fan bases will get to compare their respective young corps following another offseason of added twists.

Storyline No. 1: First of Four 2026-27 Wizards-Nets Prospect-Offs

Few teams are as loaded with recent draftees as this pair of recent 60+ loss accumulators. They've selected a combined 15 first round picks over the last four drafts, with both sides continuing to roster all of their recent pickups outside of Dariq Whitehead from Brooklyn's 2023 class.

Jan 2, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) takes a shot over Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson (22) and Brooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore (88) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nets' young corps is mostly-made up of the five first-round picks they finalized in 2025, though their newest premium guard, Mikel Brown Jr., is expected to take centerstage before Brooklyn's preseason finale.

On the other side, second-year shooter Tre Johnson is presumed to soak up a key role alongside fellow wunderkind Dybantsa, two players whom Brooklyn was unable to invite aboard its own ship with draft odds repeatedly clamming up in the Nets' presence. The lives of the young Wizards have surely been made easier with the inclusions of Young and Davis, while the Nets' primary scoring veterans, Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle, have plenty to prove in rebuilding their own league-wide valuations.

Storyline No. 2: What to do with Justin Champagnie?

The Wizards seemed to have revealed more of their hand over this past weekend's 114-108 win over the Detroit Pistons, deploying just nine rotation players over the vast majority of that outing's first half. Key among the surprising sitters was Justin Champagnie, one of the franchise's longer-tenured contributors who had to wait until deep into that game's second half, when all of Washington's starters had been pulled, in order to finally make his impact.

The rookie Felix Okpara with the clutch alley-oop dunk, the block, the 3-pointer to cut the Pistons' lead to 2.

Justin Champagnie hits a clutch corner 3 to give the Wizards the lead (with replays) pic.twitter.com/fIai6W2hG4 — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) October 11, 2026

He wasted no time in staking his claim as a necessary addition, scoring 12 points in 17 minutes as the most reliable two-way force among Washington's deep cuts. He connected on two 3-pointers while nabbing a few key rebounds and collecting three steals- usual pillars of his always-hustling style.

Champagnie's no stranger to having to gradually convince Washington's coaching staff of his winning value, unquestionably forcing head coach Brian Keefe's hand as an obviously-key role player hidden among a slew of fringe-difference-makers. If he's able to provide more offensive upside than someone like Bilal Coulibaly while matching the prospect's defensive chops, shouldn't he get the nod as a regular reserve?

Storyline No. 3: How Will Dybantsa Develop Within Fluctuating Lineup?

From here on out, every game in which Washington's likely starters take the floor together before the regular season tip-off will serve as a surprise. Considering the injuries that the All-Star duo, particularly Davis, have endured, why would the Wizards play them more than they have to if they're already certain in their status and impact?

ANTHONY DAVIS HIGHLIGHTS IN HIS WIZARDS PRESEASON DEBUT



16 POINTS

7 REBOUNDS

2 ASSISTS

2 THREES

6/11 FG

17 MINUTES



AD IS REALLY A WIZARD ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/kEsrlTudbz — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) October 9, 2026

Dybantsa, meanwhile, isn't anywhere close to carving out his finalized role within Washington's roster and as a member of this league. Across two games, we've all seen him soar into fastbreak finishes and get off tough finishes in and around the lane, but he still has plenty more to advertise as more on-ball reps fall into the creator's lap.

How will he fare with more 3-ball reps? Dybantsa could sure use them between his usually-flat jumper and lack of preseason shooting success, with more chances at establishing rhythm perhaps unlocking the star's three-level scoring package.

Additionally, just how much magic can he make as Washington's go-to-playmaker, or their most athletic wing defender? Young won't control every touch as the pace-setting point guard, and Washington can use all of the stoppers it can assort given the backcourt's lack of stopping juice. He still has a lot to tap into over the rookie season to come, providing more reason for excitement surrounding the wide-open lineup that he could control over the coming days.

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