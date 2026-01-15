Wizards Veteran Named Player to Watch Entering Trade Deadline

The Washington Wizards' front office could easily rest on their laurels, having swung the biggest trade of this season in acquiring Trae Young for a few expiring contracts. The move netted them an All-Star to potentially guide the young core without giving up any major draft capital, setting the team up with a more intriguing near-future than anyone would have guessed a few months ago.

Khris Middleton looks particularly out of place on what's left of this otherwise-green Wizards squad, the lone 30+ year-old still looking to soak in whatever NBA minutes he can squeeze out.

Unlike the recently-departed CJ McCollum, he has very little left to give as an athletic scorer, incapable of blowing past anyone anymore on his drives and having to settle for the long pull-up jumper more than ever before. But similar to his fellow veteran, he's set to earn a hefty paycheck for his efforts, now riding an expiring contract that will net him over $33 million by this season's end.

Dec 31, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Wizards guard CJ McCollum (3) is greeted by forward Khris Middleton (22) after scoring a basket during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

He'll be a challenging contract to trade in the coming weeks, an avenue that Washington's decision-makers will be sure to explore, but not impossible. Remain on the lookout for a buy-out to take place if no Middleton market formulates.

"As we saw with the Trae Young trade, Washington is not afraid to lose cap space next season if there is a player who can help in the future," ESPN's Bobby Marks wrote. "The Wizards were projected to have $80 million in salary before trading for Young and his $49 million player option for next season. Acquired as part of the Kyle Kuzma trade to Milwaukee last season, Middleton is on an expiring $33.3 million contract and has an additional $3.2 million in unlikely bonuses that count toward the apron.

"If Middleton is instead bought out after the deadline, he is ineligible to sign with teams over the first or second apron."

Wizards' Growing Asset Pool

There isn't much Middleton can do to prove to others that he's worth taking on that amount of money, especially since the Wizards will likely play it stingy in refusing to give up draft capital if they're getting none back in return.

He, alongside with a trade deadline-regular in Marvin Bagley III, will still get extended playing time in the coming weeks in auditioning their services for the rest of the league to see.

Jan 6, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III (35) dunks during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Even if both veterans remained aboard to close out the 2025-26 season, they wouldn't be viewed as lame ducks. They've each proven valuable in crunch-time situations with their composure and leadership, helping the expansive list of recently-drafted prospects by providing enough shot-making and second-chance rebounding to lean on. And if those qualities are so visible in D.C., there's a world in which another team values those traits for the back half of this regular season.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!