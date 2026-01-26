Can Wizards Succeed Long Term Without Top 2026 Pick?

The biggest storyline surrounding the Washington Wizards’ 2025–26 season is their ongoing race with the other bottom-feeder teams for a top selection in the 2026 NBA Draft. Washington is currently boasting the worst record in the entire NBA, which, if they can maintain this pace, would mean securing the top odds for the No. 1 pick come draft day.

Despite the tank being crucial to the Wizards’ long-term outcome, securing the top odds in the draft lottery does not guarantee them a top pick. Any team in the lottery can drop up to five spots below where they finished record-wise, meaning that even if Washington had the worst record in the NBA, they could still fall all the way to the fifth pick if the odds weren’t in their favor.

Jan 24, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Washington Wizards Head Coach Brian Keefe reacts during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

If that did transpire, it would be devastating for fans, considering how highly touted the top three are in this upcoming class. However, falling outside of said top three doesn’t necessarily mean doomsday for the Wizards. It may not guarantee them their go-to guy of the future, but it also doesn’t mean they are doomed.

Solid Foundation

For one, Washington already has a solid base. Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George and Tre Johnson have already proven themselves to be one of the better young trios in the league, and when coupled with other young Wizards like Bub Carrington, Will Riley, Jamir Watkins and Bilal Coulibaly, a bright picture for the future begins to form.

Alex Sarr:



— 17.4 PPG

— 7.3 RPG

— 2.1 BPG

— 50.5 FG%



The first Wizard to average 15+ PPG and 2+ BPG since Pervis Ellison in 1993. pic.twitter.com/CQlHMPVoUy — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 26, 2026

However, Washington still clearly lacks their number-one guy. As good as their young talent is, none of them have really shown the ability to head a franchise as a lead creator, especially not at a championship level. It’s always a possibility that one of them could develop into said talent, but it seems far more likely that the Wizards will have to go out and acquire that talent rather than just developing it in-house.

Some fans in the District may point to Trae Young being that guy going forward, but with his physical limitations coupled with an ever-aging body and injury concerns, it seems very unlikely that he will be able to lead a team all the way. The best route for Washington to find their guy is in the draft, making that top pick seem vital.

However, luck hasn’t been in the Wizards’ favor recently. Washington has consistently dropped in the lottery in recent years, which to some may make it seem like they are due for some luck, while others may see it as a curse. Either way, the Wizards will have to prepare for the worst and scout deeper than just the top of the class.

Best of the Rest in 2026 Class

Outside of the top three, a few names stick out as go-to-guy material. The name that will be tossed around the most is North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson, who is an athletic freak of nature, thriving off making energy plays and doing the dirty work on the inside. Wilson has also shown the ability to create for himself and others as a downhill attacker, painting the picture that he can head a franchise.

CALEB WILSON IN THE CLUTCH ‼️@UNC_Basketball gets the road W against No. 14 Virginia 👏 pic.twitter.com/sFYypM6VnQ — ACC Network (@accnetwork) January 24, 2026

Another scenario that could come about is Washington moving on from Young, opening up a huge void at the point guard spot. Lucky for Wizards fans, this class is loaded with guards, as guys like Darius Acuff Jr., Kingston Flemmings, Keaton Wagler,and many more have shown flashes of star potential.

No matter what, the ideal scenario for Washington is landing the top pick — nobody is questioning that. However, if the Wizards don’t receive the luck of the draw in the lottery this year, it may not mean the end of the world for a franchise stuck in purgatory.

