Wizards Ready to Make Offseason Splash for Top Center

Not all changes and moves have to happen at the NBA trade deadline. Some teams prefer to wait until the offseason to make a trade or signing based on their draft pick. Others may wait to see if the market flips, and they can get the player they want for a lower price. The Washington Wizards may be part of a different group, as their activity is not limited to the trade deadline but also extends into the offseason.

Already trading for one of the league's best guards in Trae Young is a step in the right direction. The Wizards are still one offseason away, though, from getting back in the playoffs, and it seems the team knows it. One move that could really vitalize this team outside of the draft is signing an elite backup center to pair with Alex Sarr. Recent reports indicate that the Wizards know this and will be active in free agency to bring in one of the top names hitting the market.

Wizards Linked to Signing Walker Kessler

Walker Kessler is one of the biggest names hitting the free agency market this summer, and possibly the best center on the market. Throughout his career, he has averaged 9.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. These are not numbers that scream top dog on the market, but what he did before his injury makes him a valuable target. In five games this season, Kessler was putting up 14.4 points and 10.8 rebounds a night. These are numbers any team looking for center depth wants.

Oct 16, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) celebrates after his slam dunk during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

The Wizards are going to be in the market for a center. Marvin Bagley is on a one-year deal and could be traded before the deadline, so it is not guaranteed he will return to Washington. The squad is also looking ready to make the postseason again, and it's hard to rely on a rookie center as your backup to get you there. Kessler, though, would be the perfect addition to the squad, and the Wizards are ready to make him an offer this offseason.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN went on ESPN 700 in Utah to discuss the Utah Jazz. He briefly mentioned Kessler as someone the Jazz want to retain and is optimistic he stays in Utah. However, he mentioned there are other suitors for Kessler. The one name, he said, that is going to make him a good offer is the Wizards.

“They (Jazz) are optimistic Walker Kessler will be back in Utah, and they have final say due to his restricted free agency…the word around the league is the Wizards are fairing to make him a significant offer.” This proves that the Wizards do not plan to make a star-studded signing, but rather to land a fish that can provide big numbers," MacMahon said.

Per @BannedMacMahon on ESPN 700: “They (Jazz) are optimistic Walker Kessler will be back in Utah, and they have final say due to his restricted free agency…the word around the league is the Wizards are fairing to make him a significant offer.” pic.twitter.com/YFIkJayLXz — Bryson Akins (@BrysonAkinsNBA) January 23, 2026

Obviously, the biggest concern is Kessler's restricted free-agent status, which means the Jazz will have final say on where he ends up. The Jazz and Danny Ainge have some decisions to make, though. Some players are going to be due for extensions that can cost a good chunk of their salary cap. Keyonte George is the most notable player, as he might require a max extension to stay in Utah. This is where Will Dawkins can swoop in and take Kessler out of Utah.

A reasonable offer for the big man would be a four-year deal on $100 million total. That is $25 million each season. It may seem like a ton of money, but his value will be around $20 million a year. The proposed deal would be 16% of the salary cap. With the cap set to continually increase, that deal could go from 16% to 12% in his final season on the contract. It is a good deal for a great role player who can provide valuable minutes. If Washington truly has the chance to sign Kessler, then that should be their top priority in free agency.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!