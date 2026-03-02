Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Wizards vs. Rockets

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Houston Rockets in their first game in March, hoping to forget the rough February games they had. This game has huge implications for both teams. The Wizards sit at 16-43 and need to lose some more games to increase their odds at first overall in the draft. The Rockets, on the other hand, sit at third in their conference with a 37-22 record, but other teams are close to jumping them in the standings.

Although this is a game where the winner is more than likely already decided, the Wizards still can prove a few things if they keep it close. With some key injuries to the squad, the young prospects that usually don't get much time will need to step up and prove they belong. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Wizards' matchup against the Rockets.

Three Things to Watch

Feb 19, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) looks on against the Indiana Pacers during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Tre Johnson went through a shooting slump in February, only shooting 23.1 percent from three-point range. With roughly 20 games left, these final few games will be huge to see if the rookie can get his way out of the slump. With a Rockets defense that ranks third in opponents' three-point percentage per game (34.5 percent), it will be a test to see if Johnson can hang with some of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA.

Bilal Coulibaly came off an impressive month, as he looks to be catching a groove. Defensively, though, this will be a test for him, as he will more than likely be tasked with guarding Kevin Durant, one of the best scorers in NBA history. This matchup should be one everyone keeps an eye on, as if Coulibaly holds his own, it will provide a strong reason for him to get an extension in Washington.

Feb 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) tries to slip past Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Rebounding will be a battle for the Wizards. They are without big man Alex Sarr, and have little size compared to the Rockets. Houston, on the other hand, has big man Alperen Sengun, who is averaging 9.1 rebounds a night. The rebound differential will be a key stat that determines how this game will go.

Wizards Injuries

Alex Sarr - Out: Right Hamstring Strain

Trae Young - Out: MCL Sprain

Anthony Davis - Out: Left Finger Sprain

D'Angelo Russell - Out: Not with Team

Cam Whitmore - Out: Right Shoulder Deep Vein Thrombosis

Leaky Black - Out: Left Ankle Sprain

Tristan Vukcevic - Out: Left Thigh Contusion

Anthony Gill - Questionable: Illness

Rockets Injuries

Steven Adams: Out - Left Ankle Surgery

Fred Van Fleet: Out - ACL Surgery

Jabari Smith Jr.: Out - Right Ankle Sprain

Jae'Sean Tate: Out - Right Knee Sprain

Tristen Newton: Out - G-League Assignment

Game Information

Date: Mar. 2

Matchup: Wizards (16-43) vs. Rockets (37-22)

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: Capital One Arena -- Washington, D.C.

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Radio: 106.7 The Fan

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!