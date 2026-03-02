Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Wizards vs. Rockets
The Washington Wizards are hosting the Houston Rockets in their first game in March, hoping to forget the rough February games they had. This game has huge implications for both teams. The Wizards sit at 16-43 and need to lose some more games to increase their odds at first overall in the draft. The Rockets, on the other hand, sit at third in their conference with a 37-22 record, but other teams are close to jumping them in the standings.
Although this is a game where the winner is more than likely already decided, the Wizards still can prove a few things if they keep it close. With some key injuries to the squad, the young prospects that usually don't get much time will need to step up and prove they belong. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Wizards' matchup against the Rockets.
Three Things to Watch
Tre Johnson went through a shooting slump in February, only shooting 23.1 percent from three-point range. With roughly 20 games left, these final few games will be huge to see if the rookie can get his way out of the slump. With a Rockets defense that ranks third in opponents' three-point percentage per game (34.5 percent), it will be a test to see if Johnson can hang with some of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA.
Bilal Coulibaly came off an impressive month, as he looks to be catching a groove. Defensively, though, this will be a test for him, as he will more than likely be tasked with guarding Kevin Durant, one of the best scorers in NBA history. This matchup should be one everyone keeps an eye on, as if Coulibaly holds his own, it will provide a strong reason for him to get an extension in Washington.
Rebounding will be a battle for the Wizards. They are without big man Alex Sarr, and have little size compared to the Rockets. Houston, on the other hand, has big man Alperen Sengun, who is averaging 9.1 rebounds a night. The rebound differential will be a key stat that determines how this game will go.
Wizards Injuries
Alex Sarr - Out: Right Hamstring Strain
Trae Young - Out: MCL Sprain
Anthony Davis - Out: Left Finger Sprain
D'Angelo Russell - Out: Not with Team
Cam Whitmore - Out: Right Shoulder Deep Vein Thrombosis
Leaky Black - Out: Left Ankle Sprain
Tristan Vukcevic - Out: Left Thigh Contusion
Anthony Gill - Questionable: Illness
Rockets Injuries
Steven Adams: Out - Left Ankle Surgery
Fred Van Fleet: Out - ACL Surgery
Jabari Smith Jr.: Out - Right Ankle Sprain
Jae'Sean Tate: Out - Right Knee Sprain
Tristen Newton: Out - G-League Assignment
Game Information
Date: Mar. 2
Matchup: Wizards (16-43) vs. Rockets (37-22)
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Location: Capital One Arena -- Washington, D.C.
TV: Monumental Sports Network
Radio: 106.7 The Fan
Bryson Akins is a writer for the Wizards on Sports Illustrated. Akins graduated from Emerson College in the spring of 2025, the same school Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins attended. Some of Akins' past work includes covering the Thunder on Last Word on Sports, along with his YouTube channel "Thunder Digest." Bryson's favorite memory watching the Wizards are the hard screens center Marcin Gortat would set.