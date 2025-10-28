Five Best Potential Wizards Draft Picks
The college basketball season is about to start, which means it is time to look at who the Washington Wizards should target in the 2026 NBA Draft. Something to note about the Wizards' pick is that the New York Knicks currently own it, and it is top-8 protected.
This means that for the Wizards to keep their pick, they have to land in the top eight on draft lottery night. There are ways to get rid of the protections, like a trade with the Knicks. However, Wizards fans should not worry about losing the pick.
This team is in a rebuilding phase and recognizes it needs to lose to keep this pick. After a few years of missing out on the number one picks and generational talents, like Victor Wembanyama and Cooper Flagg, the team desperately needs the first overall pick. This draft cycle, though, provides great talent in the top three picks that the team does not necessarily need at the first pick. They can survive and manage just landing in the top three.
For this list, though, we are assuming the Wizards have one of the three worst records in the league and are therefore tied with the best odds at first overall. Here are the top five prospects the Wizards need to keep tabs on and potentially draft.
First: Cameron Boozer
Cameron Boozer has quickly built up a cult following, and they call themselves "The Booze Crew." Well, count me in with them, as Boozer is the real deal. He has fantastic size and is versatile on offense. He can hit the three-ball, compete down low, and also be a good playmaker for his size. His defense is also fantastic, and he is an outstanding rebounder.
His most recent exhibition game was not the best to his standards. This might make you think, "Oh, he must have struggled to score or defend." Boozer finished with 24 points, 23 rebounds, and six assists against Tennessee, and it was a "bad game" by his standards. If Boozer lands in Washington, it will be a problem for the entire league.
Second: Darryn Peterson
With the recent struggles of Bub Carrington at point guard, Darryn Peterson finds himself second on this list. The only reason he is not first is that Kyshawn George can handle the point guard responsibilities. Carrington is struggling to start the season, and it is spelling doom for him. Peterson is explosive and can be precisely what the Wizards need at the one guard.
In his exhibition game against Louisville, Peterson had 26 points and shot 60 percent from distance. He has a great three-point shot, can attack downhill, and knows how to draw contact. You can be the type of person who says drawing fouls is unethical, but I see it as drawing fouls giving you a better chance of winning. He may not be first on the list, but he is a great consolation prize.
Third: AJ Dybantsa
This was also a no-brainer, as AJ Dybantsa is one of the most talented players in this draft class. The BYU freshman is making $6 million off NIL, and he proved why he is getting paid that much in his exhibition game. In his first exhibition game, Dyabntsa had 30 points and seven rebounds, along with going perfect at the free throw line.
He is a strong player with no weaknesses in his game. The problem is he looks like a carbon copy of what the Wizards have in Kyshawn George. This is not bad, as the pairing could be great. However, Boozer and Peterson are the better picks based on fit. Still, if the Wizards have the third overall pick and Dybantsa is there, they will take him.
Fourth: Mikel Brown Jr.
This is if the Wizards are outside the top three, as Mikel Brown Jr. might be the second-best point guard in the draft. Of course, Peterson has the title of the best guard in the class, but Brown would also be a great pick at fourth or fifth overall. Once again, this depends on whether Carrington continues to struggle.
Brown had his struggles against Kansas in an exhibition game, but we have seen what he can do. When he played for Team USA over the summer, he put on a performance. There was one game where he finished with 24 points and made 6 three-pointers. Given the Wizards' history of falling down in the lottery, Brown is a name Wizards fans should keep an eye on.
Fifth: Darius Acuff
Darisus Acuff is a name that not many Wizards fans might know. After all, he is currently projected to go at the tail end of the lottery. Once again, though, the reason I have him here is because of Carrington and the potential need for a guard. Imagine a reality where the Wizards barely hold onto their eighth overall pick. Everyone else mentioned above is off the board. Acuff is the third-best point guard in the class.
The Arkansas freshman had a solid debut, as he dropped 17 points and four assists in 24 minutes of action against Cincinnati. He is a solid player — nothing particularly special — but he would fit into Washington perfectly. He would replace Carrington as the starting point guard and knock down the three while also finding open teammates in Alex Sarr, Tre Johnson, and George. Acuff is someone fans should watch; if Lady Luck is not on the Wizards' side again, he could find himself in the DMV.
