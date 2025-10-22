Which Wizards Forward Will Step Up in Bilal Coulibaly's Absence?
The Washington Wizards will be without Bilal Coulibaly in the season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks. Coulibaly is the only player injured for this game, as it was announced that Bub Carrington and Will Riley will be good to go. Still, against a team that has size everywhere, Coulibaly's length will be missed in the starting five. Instead, the Wiz Kids will have to rely on other players in his absence, but who will step up?
Why George and Middleton Won't Fill Coulibaly's Role
The obvious thought would be whoever is starting, but that is not the case. Sure, Kyshawn George is the obvious choice to step up, but George is going to be himself. That is a good thing, as the second-year forward is looking to have a season where he could win Most Improved Player. So, George is not going to step up because they don't need him to do anything extra besides just being himself.
Khris Middleton is another thought, and he definitely could step up. However, he cannot do enough to replace what the Wizards would miss in Coulibaly. Middleton is just getting older and therefore cannot deliver high production. So, this takes him off the table.
Newcomers Could Step Up
The two options to step up are both newcomers to the team. It will either be Riley or Cam Whitmore. Both played well enough during the preseason to get ample playing time off the bench. It just comes down to who will have more of an impact on the game.
Riley is a good bench player, having been named the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year in his final season at Illinois. He is used to coming off the bench and knows his role. He can go get a bucket when needed, play some good defense, and knows how to swing the ball. However, because he's a little banged up and a rookie, I don't see him getting much time in the season opener.
This leaves only Whitmore on the list. He has to step up and show why Will Dawkins traded for him this past offseason. If Whitmore does not go out and have an instant impact off the bench, the Wizards will not see much success. The former Houston Rockets forward doesn't need to win the game; he just needs to fit clearly into the system. The Wizards are down an athletic forward, and Whitmore is the guy who needs to step up. If he does not, this will be an ugly first game of the season for the DMV faithful.
