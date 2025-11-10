Promising Young Centers Face off in Wizards vs. Pistons
The matchup between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons on Nov. 10 is not only a matchup between two Eastern Conference teams. It’s also a matchup between two of the best young centers in the NBA. This is the first matchup between these two teams this season, making it the first time this year that fans around the league can see Jalen Duren and Alex Sarr square off.
Both young men have taken huge steps forward on both sides of the ball this season, elevating themselves to a different level of play. For the Pistons, the Duren-Cade Cunnighman connection has been absolutely lethal, propelling them to a 7-2 start to the season. Sarr, on the other hand, has built a strong connection with fellow sophomore Kyshawn George, giving Wizards fans something to root for in the midst of a 1-9 start.
Matchups between elite young big-men happen all the time. However, styles make matchups —- and the matchup between Duren and Sarr is particularly interesting. Duren makes his money on the inside, imposing his will physically and athletically — overwhelming opposing centers in the process. Duren is one of the best screen centers and roll men in the NBA today, making his connection with Cunningham all-the-more malignant.
Sarr, on the other hand, thrives with the ball in his hands. His ability to both space the floor and hit threes, along with using his handle to get down hill, makes him a difficult guard for anyone. Along with that, Sarr has shown a new level to his game this season, consistently making plays for himself and others in the post.
How They'll Challenge Each Other
As previously mentioned, styles make matchups. Duren’s physicality and fearless nature, clashing with Sarr’s finesse, length and athleticism, is sure to bring fireworks. Sarr has proven his ability to be productive against more physically imposing bigs this season, using his feel and length to work his way to good spots. Duren, on the other hand, is impactful every night by nature.
As long as he can create opportunities for Cunningham and other Pistons ball handlers, he's doing his job. What has made him especially impactful this year is his ability to create for himself, making quick moves out of the post to score. Whether Duren will be able to do so versus the length of Sarr is yet to be determined, but it is sure to be an entertaining matchup.
Despite the improvements that both men have shown this season, the majority of fans have yet to pick up on it. Both players are located on small market teams who are known for losing games in recent years. However, if both men continue to play at the level they are, the rest of the league is sure to pick up. What better time to put the league on notice than Nov. 10.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!