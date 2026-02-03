These Three Wizards have Earned Standard Contracts

The Washington Wizards’ 2025–26 season has been masked by their 13–35 record, but when diving deeper into the numbers and the moving pieces on the roster, you may find some hidden gems outplaying their contracts.

From young players on two-way deals to 10-day contract guys having career revivals, Washington has multiple players who have warranted serious hype.

Washington currently has two open roster spots, meaning only two of the three guys mentioned can be converted to standard deals right now. However, with the Wizards seemingly looking to make moves at the impending deadline, more spots could open up very soon.

Jan 27, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) looks on during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Jamir Watkins

The first name that jumps out when discussing which Wizard should be converted to a standard deal is rookie Jamir Watkins. The 24-year-old has already done more than enough to assert himself into Washington’s rotation, showcasing advanced tools that are too good to ignore.

This is great defense by Jamir Watkins on Deni Avdija.



If I'm Brian Keefe, I'm sticking with that matchup for at least a few more possessions. pic.twitter.com/irjrEN77h3 — Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd) January 28, 2026

Watkins is averaging 3.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game, which aren’t groundbreaking numbers, but when considering his role and impact, it’s hard not to be impressed. Watkins flies around on defense, constantly making plays and causing havoc. He still has work to do offensively, but there’s no better place to develop than in a Wizards organization that will give him the longest leash to explore his abilities.

Tristan Vukčević

Probably the least talked-about player Washington has on a two-way deal is center Tristan Vukčević. The 22-year-old seven-footer is now in year three with the Wizards, returning each season on another two-way contract. As Washington looks to take the leap out of rebuilding purgatory, it’s time to decide which players they view as part of the long-term picture.

It can be debated whether Vukčević should be in that group, but what can’t be disputed is his offensive talent. Each year he’s been with Washington, he’s grown in different ways, leading to the 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist averages he’s posting. Say what you will about his defense and long-term ceiling, but it’s clear Washington values having him around, making it seem obvious to at least consider converting him.

Jan 11, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Skal Labissière

The Wizards recently acquired Skal Labissière on a 10-day contract, and although it’s a small sample, he’s proven he can still be a solid NBA player. The 29-year-old forward has made his impact felt in his two appearances, including an impressive 13-point, seven-rebound performance in a win over his former team, the Sacramento Kings.

Labissière likely isn’t part of the long-term plans given his age and injury history. Still, having another capable big in a depleted center room wouldn’t hurt as the Wizards continue to ride out the season.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!