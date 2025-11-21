Wizards Aim to Snap Losing Streak vs. Red-Hot Raptors

The 1–13 Washington Wizards are taking on the 10–5 Toronto Raptors in their second game in the 2025 NBA Cup. Washington aims to break both their 12-game losing streak and winless NBA Cup streak. Toronto, on the other hand, is coming into this game riding a five-game win streak and has performed like one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors have their fair share of problems, but for now, they stack up as one of the better teams Washington will face.

Big Three

The Raptors’ offense is fueled by a big three of sorts. Although the combination of Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, and R.J. Barrett doesn't exactly jump off the page as especially lethal, the trio has still been all the more potent this season — with each of the three bringing a unique set of skills.

Barnes brings a unique set of skills for a player his size, allowing him to be especially effective. His combination of athleticism, strength, and playmaking feel makes him a lethal player in the open floor. Barnes has a knack for getting to the cup and creating plays as a driver, along with being able to step out and hit open threes. He is also one of the better defensive wings in the league, making him especially effective when he is on the floor.

Nov 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) drives for a dunk against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Ingram has developed into one of the more underrated players in the NBA. Many think of him as a long, scoring-first wing who is lethal in the midrange — although that is true, he is also so much more. Ingram has the capability of generating offense for both himself and others, showing vast improvement as a pick-and-roll playmaker. He has also become much more willing to step out and take threes in recent years, commanding even more defensive attention when he is on the floor.

Barrett is the least well-rounded of the group but is still an effective player. Barrett, once a number-one national recruit, is an advanced and creative scorer from all three levels. He may not be as efficient as one would hope, but his consistent confidence and willingness to take over games forces defenders to constantly pay attention to him. Barrett has looked much improved since putting on a Raptors uniform and will likely be a force to be reckoned with for the Wizards.

Depth

What has made Toronto so good this season is the sheer amount of depth they have on their roster. From top to bottom, the Raptors are riddled with tertiary playmakers, scorers, defenders, and everything in between. Head coach Darko Rajaković has been blessed with a situation where he is able to run out a seemingly infinite amount of lineups and not lose much value in the process. Washington's second unit struggles to get things going as is, so being faced with a lineup as deep as Toronto's is sure to bring trouble.

Nov 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) calls a play against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Wizards–Raptors matchup is shaping up to be a blowout. Toronto will enter the game as double-digit favorites, and for good reason. They have proven themselves to be a top-end team in the East thus far and are entering this game with great health. The Wizards, on the other hand, have been about as bad as possible, and a lingering injury to Alex Sarr makes this matchup all the more scary. Washington will need a near-perfect performance to pull off the upset, but crazier things have happened.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!