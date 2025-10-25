Wizards Guard Deserves More Playing Time
The Washington Wizards’ season opener was a disappointing one, not just in terms of the final score, but also in how little playing time was given to a promising young guard, AJ Johnson.
In the opening game, Johnson played just two minutes, and to make matters worse, those minutes came during garbage time when the game was already out of reach. This decision not to play him much may be one that the Wizards should reconsider, as he is entering a critical stage in his development. Given that, the Wizards should give him more meaningful playing time.
AJ Johnson Should See More Time
Last season, the Wizards acquired Johnson from the Milwaukee Bucks, where his role was also limited under head coach Doc Rivers, who is known for giving less time to younger players. Johnson was part of a crowded rotation in Milwaukee, and as a result, his opportunities were limited as he barely saw the floor there.
After the trade, Johnson averaged 27 minutes per game with the Wizards, but those minutes came during the latter half of the season when the team had mentally checked out. The season was over, the team was eliminated from playoff contention, and the Wizards were simply playing for the NBA lottery and the NBA Draft.
Despite the lack of overall team success, Johnson impressed with his scoring ability, showcasing his skill set in all three phases of the game - driving to the basket, shooting from beyond the arc, and creating plays for teammates. He really was impressive on the open floor during fast breaks as he showed how athletically gifted he truly is.
Growth From Opportunity
While last season’s stats were encouraging, the reality is that Johnson’s growth may be stunted by inconsistent minutes. In a rebuilding year, the Wizards must focus on developing young talent like Johnson, who has the potential to become a key piece in the team’s future. His performance late last season indicates that he could play a larger role in the rotation this year, especially given the struggles of other point guards like Bub Carrington. Carrington’s struggles from the floor could become a problem for the Wizards, and Johnson could provide the spark they need at the point guard position.
Johnson’s versatility is another reason why he deserves more minutes. His ability to score in various ways makes him a potential matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. If the Wizards are serious about staying competitive, they need to invest in their younger players. Johnson’s skill set could be exactly what they need to keep games close, especially during crunch time.
The Wizards have a golden opportunity to develop AJ Johnson into a cornerstone of their future. His promising performances last season, combined with the team’s current struggles at point guard, make it clear that Johnson deserves more playing time this season. Who knows, he could become the point guard of the future for this team. If the Wizards want to compete and develop their young core, they need to allow Johnson and opportunity to reach his full potential.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!