Three Surprising Wizards Trade Candidates
The Washington Wizards are a team in transition, and that transition could take a dramatic turn this season. Could the team, in the middle of a lengthy rebuild, explore trading three of their most intriguing young players in Bub Carrington, Cam Whitmore and Bilal Coulibaly? While each has upside, strategic reasons may prompt Washington to move on from them sooner rather than later.
Bub Carrington
Bub Carrington has been handed the keys to the offense, with the organization hoping he’ll evolve into a true floor general. While he has scoring ability, the Wizards need more from this position if they are hoping to have long-lasting success in the league for years to come. They need leadership, poise, and high-level playmaking. If Carrington struggles in this expanded role or fails to develop quickly enough, the team could decide to trade him while his value remains high. The risk of holding on too long and watching his stock drop is one the Wizards may not be willing to take.
Cam Whitmore
Cam Whitmore, on the other hand, isn’t under pressure to perform as a lead player, but he could become a trade piece by circumstance. His situation may feel like he is collateral damage. With his athleticism and scoring upside, he’s expected to be a valuable contributor. He has the talent to be a starter for the Wizards.
However, if the opportunity to land a star player or a high draft pick arises, Whitmore could be sacrificed as part of a larger package. While he may become a high-end rotation player, acquiring a star would outweigh his long-term value.
Bilal Coulibaly
Then there’s Bilal Coulibaly, a former high draft pick with undeniable potential. However, his early NBA career has been plagued by injuries, ending each of his first two seasons with season-ending surgeries. While the talent is evident, availability has not been. The Wizards may grow tired of waiting for Coulibaly to stay healthy and reach his ceiling. Trading him could bring a strong return, as other teams would still covet his upside, and the Wizards could benefit from reshaping their roster with more reliable pieces.
In all three cases, the Wizards would not be acting out of desperation, but rather out of strategic intent. Whether it’s building around a different core or taking advantage of rising trade value, Washington appears open to bold moves. A shake-up could be coming, and it might just redefine the future of the Washington Wizards.
