One Encouraging Sign for Wizards After Opening Day Loss
The Washington Wizards’ opening night loss to the Milwaukee Bucks was a tough one, especially given the caliber of opponent they faced. The Bucks, led by one of the best players in the league, former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, are considered one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, and their dominance on both ends of the floor showed.
The Wizards struggled to execute offensively and defensively, which led to a blowout in the end. However, while the loss itself was disappointing, the Wizards did get one encouraging sign that could play a pivotal role throughout the season, the performance of their second unit.
Wizards Second Unit Shines in Loss to Bucks
One of the silver linings in the Wizards’ defeat came from the contributions of their bench players. Washington’s reserves showed up in a big way, with three players scoring in double digits and providing the team with much-needed offensive punch.
Rookie Tre Johnson led the way with 16 points, followed closely by Cam Whitmore, who added 14 points. Corey Kispert, known for his shooting ability, also contributed 11 points off the bench. This collective effort was especially notable as the trio combined for eight made three-pointers, providing the Wizards with a strong perimeter presence.
What makes this performance even more encouraging is the fact that the Wizards’ second unit was able to consistently put up points, even in a game where the starters struggled. The future leaders of this team, both Cam Whitmore and Alex Sarr, couldn’t figure it out offensively. The newly acquired veteran, CJ McCollum, also had a hard time getting acclimated to the team.
However, Johnson, Whitmore and Kispert showed a level of poise and confidence that suggests they could be a major asset throughout the season. With the NBA’s increasing emphasis on spacing the floor and shooting threes, the ability of these players to knock down shots from beyond the arc gives the Wizards hope that their bench can keep them in games when the starters are having an off night.
The Wizards have long been criticized for lacking depth, but this opening night performance could signal that the tide is turning. The team will need contributions from all corners to remain competitive throughout the season, and if their bench continues to produce at a high level, it could be the key to keeping them in contention, even against stronger opponents like the Bucks.
While a loss on opening night is never ideal, the performance of their second unit suggests that the Washington Wizards might just have the depth and firepower necessary to stay competitive throughout the season, even in tough matchups.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!