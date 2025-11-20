Wizards Should Have Traded Corey Kispert

Close to two months into the NBA season, the Washington Wizards have undoubtedly established themselves as one of the worst teams in the NBA.

It was widely expected that there would be some growing pains as the team entered the season with one of the league's younger rosters, and that has undoubtedly been the case. The team has been plagued by several on-court issues this season, and overall, they have fallen to a 1-13 record due to an early-season skid that has exposed some gaps.

While the team remains fully committed to a rebuild, there are ongoing questions, many of which are surrounding the tenure of Corey Kispert.

Can the Wizards Move off of Corey Kispert ?

According to Bleacher Report's NBA Writer, Andy Bailey, listed the Wizards' inability to find a proper trading suitor for Kispert as one of the regrets a month into the regular season.

"The Wizards are orchestrating one of the league's most extreme youth movements. So, why is Kispert still a part of it?" Bailey wrote.

"Sure, his three-ball is helpful to have, but it would be much more beneficial to a team with any degree of win-now intentions. And Washington isn't even really reminding potential suitors of that, since its developmental wings are cutting into his minutes, driving down his numbers and potentially his trade value, too. His off-ball activity could still shine with the right supporting cast, but all of these growing-pains prospects around him aren't it," he continued.

26-year-old Kispet is the longest-tenured player on the roster, drafted 15th overall by the Wizards back in 2021 out of Gonzaga. Despite being the longest-tenured Wizards, the former Bulldog hasn't seen much action this season. He is averaging 8.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 19 minutes per game — the least he has averaged throughout his five-year career.

Theres value in keeping a talented sharpshooter like Kispert around; his spacing movement could help stabilize the lineup. Wizards head coach Brian Keefe praised his intangibles and leadership a while back.

"The stuff that he brings, the intangibles, but also his leadership. Another guy who leads by example, how he plays, how he communicates, and he hit a big shot late."

If the team decides to move off of their long tenured sharpshooter, the Wizards can get some meaningful value back from Kispert if he is traded. He has shown himself to be a quality rotational player who could impact winning in the right situation. His departure can open up more playing time for the younger Wizards who don't see the floor.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!