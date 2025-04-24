Why Kyshawn George Has Long-Term Future with Wizards
We are always competing with others in the game of life. Many individuals apply for the same positions at the same company in corporate America every day. However, only one candidate ends up with the job most of the time. The Washington Wizards had a situation of their own similar to this last summer.
The NBA Draft has become an event that means a lot to the Wizards. The success of their future lies in the hopes of selecting the right players. A lot of homework is required to get the right people for the job.
The Wizards certainly did their homework last summer, as they had multiple first-round picks in the 2024 draft. The highlights for them were Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George. It is fair to say they had a passing score on all of them.
George was really impressive this past season during his rookie campaign and seems like a valuable piece to the puzzle in Washington. He is a player who understands the big picture and is a winner, to say the least.
He makes the right basketball plays on both ends of the floor. While he has been impressive on the offensive end, as he shot the ball well from deep, he is an even better defender. That speaks volumes for the type of player he is now and will become in the future.
George has shown he can give some of the best wing players in the NBA a long night, as they all struggled to score against him this season.
George held many of them to under 30% shooting from the field. Those players include Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors, Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers, Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics and Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons.
George's upside makes him extremely valuable to the Wizards.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!