Why Kyshawn George Has Long-Term Future with Wizards

FG% Of All-Star Caliber Players When Guarded By Kyshawn George In The 2024-25 NBA Regular Season :



1. Scottie Barnes — 12.5%

2. Tyrese Haliburton — 16.7%

3. Jaylen Brown — 20.0%

4. Franz Wagner — 28.6%

5. Cade Cunningham — 29.4%

6. DeMar DeRozan — 30.0%

