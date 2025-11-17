There is no hiding it, the Washington Wizards could very well be the worst team in the National Basketball Association this season.

After losing by 23 points to the Brooklyn Nets, another team tanking to get the first overall pick, things fell off the train tracks. It was reported that the players had a players-only meeting after the loss, Kyshawn George said to the media. This is never a good sign, but just how bad are the Wizards this season?

The Wizards had a player-only meeting after tonight’s game, Kyshawn George said — Varun Shankar (@ByVarunShankar) November 17, 2025

The Wizards Aren't 1-12 Bad

A few seasons ago, the Detroit Pistons found themselves sitting at 2-26, with a 28-game losing streak on the horizon. Their star point guard, Cade Cunningham, said during this stretch, "There is no way we are 2-26 bad, no way." The Wizards may be facing a similar situation. Sure, the record might show this team is historically bad, but they aren't that bad.

The promise is there, primarily with Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr, who look like borderline All-Stars this season. Tre Johnson looks like the proper selection at sixth-overall, and the bench unit looks decent at times. Cam Whitmore has looked much better offensively, and Corey Kispert looks like a reliable veteran. The only young guy who doesn't look great is Bub Carrington.

Nov 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Washington Wizards forward Cam Whitmore (1) dunks against against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Where does Washington Go from Here?

Still, the team appears to be one or two moves away from having a better record and a brighter future. The first is to trade one of the veterans for another player. One option that seems realistic is trading for Zion Williamson, whose time with the New Orleans Pelicans is nearing its end. Other trade options could be for role players who still help the team, such as Collin Sexton. However, this is not the big move that changes the future of this team.

What really changes the future is securing a top-three pick in the upcoming draft. This ensures the team landing one of Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and AJ Dybantsa, all players who instantly start for the Wizards.

All of them have unique skill sets, and all of them influence future moves the team makes. Taking Peterson means the team would be more inclined to trade for another starting forward, whereas taking Dybantsa or Boozer means the team needs to find a starting point guard since Carrington took a step back.

Former Wizard Jahadi White thinks Duke's Cameron Boozer would pair perfectly with Alex Sarr pic.twitter.com/mZAmqNT7Af — Matt Modderno (@MattModderno) November 16, 2025

Overall, will this team win 30 games? No. However, they can still win 20 games. This team is not historically bad; however, they are not good this season either. The majority of these losses stem from inexperience and learning how to close out games. With time, this team will be a threat in the East in two seasons.

The fanbase just needs to bunker up for the tank this season and realize brighter days are ahead. It may be dark times right now, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!