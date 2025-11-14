Three Trades Wizards Should Attempt This Season

The season for the Washington Wizards is not going as they imagined at all. The good thing about this means they can now embrace the tank and secure a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. With so many options and headliners like Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson, one rookie could change everything for the future of the organization. There is one move, though, that could make this team a powerhouse for the future, a trade for a star.

Some teams are embracing a rebuild. To do that, though, they have to part ways with some of their best players. The Wizards have the right players to give up, along with the draft capital they can part with. So, here are three mock trades that Will Dawkins and the Wizards should at least make a call about.

First Trade: Bringing a Powerful Forward to DC

Washington Receives: Zion Williamson.

New Orleans Receives: Khris Middleton, Malaki Branham, 2026 Second Round Pick (OKC, DAL, or PHI), 2028 First Round Draft Pick (PHI, BKN, PHX Swap Rights), 2029 First Round Draft Pick.

This trade would signify the New Orleans Pelicans focusing on the next generation of young stars. Drafting Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears is paying off for the Pelicans so far. Still, the timeline they have might not be what Zion Williamson wants to be part of. So, why not bring him to Washington and give the Pelicans what they wish to: future draft capital.

Zion Williamson’s trade value is lower than ever before, per ESPN.



“To be honest, their move might be a win-now trade, not a Zion trade, a rival executive said. His trade value isn't there and they are facing some pressure to win.”



(via @TimBontemps, @WindhorstESPN, h/t… pic.twitter.com/paVClNmr2S — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 7, 2025

This trade ultimately indicates that the Wizards are targeting Peterson in the draft. Even if they do not get him, they would still focus on another guard prospect, as Bub Carrington is struggling to prove himself as the team's starter at the one guard. Williamson would bring a powerful forward who can drive and play down low, and all while entering his prime. It also gives Alex Sarr a partner in the low post.

Second Trade: Bringing Defense to Washington

Washington Receives: Collin Sexton, Tidjane Salaun.

Charlotte Receives: CJ McCollum, 2026 Second Round Draft Pick (PHX), 2029 First Round Draft Pick.

The biggest problem with the Wizards this season has been defense. Well, the Charlotte Hornets have a defensive-minded guard in Collin Sexton. He has been somewhat overlooked across the NBA world. He was good with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he did not fit their time frame. The Wizards, however, can offer him a new home while addressing a need for the Hornets.

The Hornets will likely want to have cap space in the future. They will focus on building a core and determining if Lamelo Ball fits their timeframe. Trading CJ McCollum frees up $30 million in cap space this coming offseason for the Hornets. This gives Washington a better defense, and the Hornets an open floor plan for their rebuild.

Third Trade: Betting it All On a Star

Washington Receives: Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee Receives: CJ McCollum, Cam Whitmore, Corey Kispert, 2026 First Round Draft Pick (OKC, HOU, or LAC), 2026 Second Round Draft Pick, 2026 Second Round Draft Pick (PHX), 2029 First Round Draft Pick, 2030 First Round Draft Pick (GSW).

This one feels ambitious, but Giannis Antetokounmpo and his time with the Milwaukee Bucks could be coming to an end. So, why not see what it will take to bring the Greek Freak over to one of the youngest and most promising teams in the NBA? This one may have to wait till the Summer, though.

Giannis says he’s locked in and ready to lead the Bucks but admits it’s going to be ‘hard,’ adding that in six or seven months, he could change his mind



“I’ve said this many times, I want to be in a situation that I can win and now I’m here. I believe in this team. I believe in… pic.twitter.com/ohnyvRUUTD — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 8, 2025

Washington gets a star in Antetokounmpo, who is at the tail end of his prime. Milwaukee receives a substantial amount of draft capital and a young prospect in Cam Whitmore. It can allow the Bucks to hit a quick reset button for a season or two, and give Washington a chance to become a playoff team the following season. As previously mentioned, this trade may have to wait till the summer. Plus, this is the most ambitious of the three trade ideas, but the worst thing the Bucks can say is no!

