Wizards Secure Top Draft Odds for 2026 Lottery

The season can officially be deemed a success for the Washington Wizards. This sentence can come as a surprise, considering the team will finish with the worst record in the league. This ghastly record does come with one benefit: the draft lottery.

Because of this record, the Wizards secure the best odds in the NBA draft. Even though the bottom three teams have the same odds for picks one through three, the lowest the Wizards can fall in the draft is fifth. This is a breath of fresh air, as it not only secures a top-five prospect but also ensures the team retains its draft pick.

Jan 9, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards general manager Will Dawkins introduces newly acquired Wizards guard Trae Young (not pictured) at a press conference prior to the Wizards' game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Wizards Officially End the Tank

This loss to the Miami Heat means one thing for Wizards fans: the tank is officially over. With a top-five pick secured, the rebuild has reached its end, and the squad can start competing to reach the playoffs. They have the roster to do so as it is, but adding in one of the potential top three prospects, with the target being AJ Dybantsa, the team could turn into one of the best in the East.

Still, there will be questions that need to be answered heading into next season. The major one is who will coach the Wizards in an era of competing? Brian Keefe has been the tank commander, but it is still unclear if the organization will give him a chance to lead this squad next season. He definitely deserves a chance, but a new face could take the reins. Taylor Jenkins, former Memphis Grizzlies head coach, has been rumored to be a candidate for the job next season.

Apr 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe looks on from the bench against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Another question is, will Anthony Davis be traded before the season? He recently went on a podcast with Draymond Green, where he said he was not set on staying with the Wizards. He mentioned how, at this point in his career, he always wants to play with a contender, and then said he does not think the Wizards are ready to contend yet. That statement is true: the squad is not ready to contend, but in a season or two, they could be the top team in their conference. Either way, Davis and the front office need to decide: sign a team-friendly contract or find a trade partner for the veteran.

Either way, the times are changing for Wizards basketball. Gone are the days of intentionally losing by 20 points to a middling Heat team. It is now time for this young squad to shock the league and make a statement next season. The next stop on the Wizards train is the draft lottery.

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