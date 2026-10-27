Studs and Duds from Wizards Dissapointing Loss to Injured Hornets

The Washington Wizards lost their second game of the season, 110-107, to the injured Charlotte Hornets. The game was disastrous from the jump, as the team looked hesitant on defense. Several key mistakes led to the loss.

The squad was severely outrebounded and gave up way too many second-chance points. The bench unit, which had a great start to the season, went cold, while the starters did everything they could on offense to pull off a win. Here are the studs and duds from this loss.

Stud: Anthony Davis

After two very rough outings, Anthony Davis returned to looking like an All-Star. His defense looked great, minus the rebounding, and that's why the team kept the Hornets to 110 points.

His offensive game in this one looked great. He dominated in the painted area, and hit some big-time threes late in the game. The best part, though, was that Davis moved the ball around more, making the offense flow slightly better.

Wizards all-star duo Trae Young and Anthony Davis today:



Trae Young: Anthony Davis:

22 points 29 points

6 rebounds 11 rebounds

10 assists 1 steal

10/20 FG. 11/22 FG



Wiz lose 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/63XXIWbpjk — riley ｼ (@rileyr_) October 27, 2026

Dud: Tre Johnson

This was one of the worst games of Tre Johnson's young NBA career. He is supposed to be the offensive punch off the bench, but he got nothing going with his shot. He ended up making only one of his long-range attempts.

Players will have off shooting nights; it's part of the game. If they do, they have to be impactful elsewhere. Johnson just was not, and it made him unplayable.

Stud: Trae Young

Trae Young continued his hot start to the season. He was all over the place on offense, except from three. His floater was working from the jump, and he was facilitating at a high level again.

The defense, of course, was not great, but that is not a concern with Young. You know his physical limitations will make him a below-average defender. He had a great offensive game in the loss.

Dud: Rebounding

Oct 16, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) during warm ups before the game against New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was the weakest rebounding performance from a Wizards team in a very long time. It seemed like no one wanted to do the dirty work after Justin Champagne got hurt early in the game. With the team being so big and tall, you would expect them to rebound well.

The squad gave up 20 offensive boards in the loss. They let Moussa Diabate have 11 offensive rebounds. A team will never win a game when they get outrebounded that badly and let their opponent have that many second-chance points. They have to get better at rebounding if they expect to make the playoffs this season.

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