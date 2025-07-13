Why Wizards Should Have High Summer League Expectations
After working hard to get something done, the most relaxing and satisfying feeling is sitting back and seeing how much your hard work has paid off. When that is the case, you may set the bar high and have high expectations in the end. On the other hand, you may still consider yourself a work in progress and want to see where you stand. As The Washington Wizards have worked hard to gather pieces to the puzzle; they should have high expectations for their results in the NBA Summer League.
In their first summer league game, the Washington Wizards had an entire starting lineup of NBA players who should be prepared to be key contributors for the regular season. Generally, the summer league is geared towards young, inexperienced players who need more time to develop and grow into their games. Their lineup consisted of Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, Tre Johnson, Kyshawn George and Will Riley. With players like them, the Wizards should be prepared to dominate.
In their first game of summer league action, the Wizards fell short against the Phoenix Suns, losing 103-87. This was a crushing loss as Sarr was a player who could have won the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. Carrington finished the season strong and looked like a starter for many years to come. George was a player whom the Wizards relied on heavily on both ends, particularly after they traded Kyle Kuzma. Riley and Johnson are players who are expected to contribute right away this year, as they were drafted in the first round.
This is truly a time that should be primarily for the rookies, Riley and Johnson. Sarr, Carrington and George should be dominating at this stage after the season they all just had in the NBA. As the summer league proceeds, the Wizards should make a deep run in the tournament. Expectations should be high for the Washington Wizards during the summer league.
