Analyst Reveals Major Concern for Wizards' Top Prospect
The Washington Wizards are heading into the 2024-25 NBA season full of questions, but they may no bigger question mark than rookie Alex Sarr.
At least that's what Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes thinks.
Hughes feels that Sarr's murky role is the most pressing concern for the Wizards going into the year, as he doesn't really have a clear cut position.
Sarr is seven feet tall, so you would think he would be a center. However, he is just 205 pounds and may not have the girth to defend some of the more physical bigs in the NBA.
Is power forward the answer, then? Perhaps, but his shaky perimeter shot good end up resulting in floor spacing issues for Washington.
As Hughes notes, many looked at the Wizards with a side eye when they selected Sarr with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft back in June.
To say that Sarr is a project would be putting it lightly. He undoubtedly has talent and could very well be a star on the NBA level, but he could just as likely bust.
Sarr certainly won't start at the outset of the regular season. That is, of course, unless Washington trades Kyle Kuzma by then. The Wizards could also open up frontcourt minutes for Sarr by dealing Jonas Valanciunas, although he can't be moved until December.
But you have to figure that the France native is in line to get considerable playing time this year, unless Washington feels he is too raw to play significantly.
The real conundrum is how the Wizards will actually implement him into their lineup.
Washington won just 15 games last season and is certainly not close to contending, so it has plenty of time to get things figured out.
