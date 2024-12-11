Baylor SG Could Be Wizards Draft Target
The Washington Wizards scouting department has the chance to look at many of the top prospects going into the 2025 NBA Draft after the team has plummeted to the bottom of the league standings.
Among the best players in this year's draft class is Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe, who is listed at No. 4 on ESPN's big board.
"Edgecombe has come out of the gates slower than expected, struggling to put the ball in the basket consistently while shooting just 44% from 2-point range and 8-for-30 (27%) from 3," ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony writes. "Digging into the film, it's easy to see why Edgecombe is so highly regarded, especially in the rare moments he is operating on the ball in a crowded Baylor backcourt that has often pushed him to the small forward position. No one in college can stay in front of Edgecombe's first step, and he has real feel as a passer to make plays for others as he gets a paint touch virtually anytime he is asked to create a shot for himself -- something that will be accentuated more vividly in the far more wide-open, up-tempo NBA."
The only players that rank higher than Edgecombe are Duke forward Cooper Flagg and Rutgers duo Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey.
At 6-5, Edgecombe would perfectly supplant himself in the shooting guard role next to either Jordan Poole or Bub Carrington.
While Edgecombe has struggled on offense to start the season, he has been one of the better defenders in the country, which is why Baylor feels comfortable putting two other guards on the floor alongside him.
Having the ability to defend players bigger than him puts Edgecombe higher on team's draft boards, and if he's still available when the Wizards are on the clock, he should warrant some consideration.
