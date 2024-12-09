Inside The Wizards

Wizards Guard Battling Through Adversity

The Washington Wizards have a player going through trials and tribulations.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 3, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly continues to grow each and every day in the NBA.

As a 20-year-old in just his second NBA season, growth is the name of the game for Coulibaly, which means he will be privy to some successful nights and some not-so-successful nights.

While he has been enduring a struggle on the offensive side of the ball, his defense continues to improve. That has earned him some praise from head coach Brian Keefe.

"Yes, Bilal hasn’t made some shots lately, but that has not impacted his energy, his effort, his defense," Keefe said h/t The Athletic insider Josh Robbins. "I actually think his defense is actually improving in the last week. Look at some of the guys he’s guarded and what they’ve done against him, it’s not been that great. And that’s a testament to who he is: battling through adversity. And that’s part of the deal, and he’s accepted that, and he’s embraced the challenge and got a big block at the end of the game.”

The Wizards are throwing Coulibaly right into the fire, setting him up to fail in the short-term. The Wizards are giving him high amounts of minutes and asking him to guard some of the best players in the world while also needing to contribute on the offensive end. It's a lot to ask anyone, let alone a second-year player still trying to get his feet wet in the league.

However, these challenges Coulibaly is facing now is preparing him to be one of the focal points for the Wizards in the grand scheme of the franchise. Eventually, these struggles will subside and it will turn into what the Wizards hope to be their next franchise player.

Coulibaly and the Wizards are back on the court Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

