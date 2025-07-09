How Bilal Coulibaly Will Evolve Next Season for Wizards
While we are in the offseason of the NBA, it's hard to believe we will be starting a new season soon. The offseason tends to blow by swiftly right before our very eyes. We get lost in time as so many deals are being made in both the NBA Free Agency and the NBA Trade Market. However, the best moves are the moves done internally. Player development tends to help teams more than an actual trade or free agency signing. That may be the case for the Washington Wizards.
Bilal Coulibaly has been a key player for the Wizards over the years. When you think of Coulibaly, many people think of versatility. He is versatile player and can do many things on the floor. He shines defensively, as many people around the league and even the average viewer always tend to notice his game defensively. He is always tasked with defending the best scorer on the opposing team. However, things may change this upcoming season as his game offensively is expected to take a major swing in the right direction.
Coulibaly hasn't been a player who handicapped the Wizards offensively. He has shined in the open court, particularly during fastbreaks. His size and athleticism have helped in that department. However, he could use some help in the half-court setting offensively. He has been working on his game this offseason, training with a veteran who has been on the fringes of making the all-star team throughout his career, Nicolas Batum.
Batum has ties to Coulibaly through their French connection. Batum has been a key player for many teams in his NBA career. He has hit many big shots as he prides himself on his ability to stretch the floor offensively. He has been one of the best three-point shooters and even a solid scorer throughout his career. Batum working with Coulibaly should mark an improvement next season for the rising star of the Wizards.
