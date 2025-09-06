Wizards Should Keep Tabs on Former Lottery Pick
With training camps quickly approaching, there are still some notable names out on the free agency market, especially those that are restricted free agents. Cam Thomas was the first to accept his qualifying offer, but two other players from the 2021 draft class have yet to come to terms wth their teams. One of those players is Jonathan Kuminga, who would be a potential trade target for the Washington Wizards, and another is a player who was drafted out of the NBL.
Josh Giddey is more than likely the best player left in free agency. Giddey and the Chicago Bulls have yet to come to terms on a deal, as the point guard believes he is worth more than what the Bulls are offering. The Bulls front office previously offered him a four-year $80 million deal, and Giddey declined. Recently, they bumped up the amount to $88 million. However, Giddey is looking for something in the $30 million per year range.
When you consider the resurgence he experienced last season with the Bulls, it makes sense. After a poor third season in Oklahoma City with the Thunder, Giddey was traded for Alex Caruso, a move that ultimately won the Thunder a championship. The Thunder front office had concerns about his shooting and defense, as do fellow scribes at Wizards on SI, and wanted him to come off the bench. Giddey and his camp said he believes he is a starter in this league and asked for a trade.
This is where the resurgence happened. Playing in 70 games and starting in all but one, he had a bounce-back year. Giddey would average 14.6 points on 46.5 percent shooting from the field, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game in his fourth season. The only downside to this season was his turnover numbers, averaging 2.9 a night.
The bright side to his previous season is the fact that he became a better three-point shooter and defender. 1.2 steals per game is the most he has averaged in a season so far. His defensive rating could improve, though that is a stat that is also determined by your teammates' success on defense.
Then there is the three-point shooting, the stat that jumps out the most on paper. Giddey shot a career high from behind the arc last season, shooting 37.8 percent from three on four attempts a night. This is the best he has ever hit the three-ball in his short time in the league, but it is also the most attempts per game he has ever taken.
Giddey might not be someone the Wizards want to sign right now, but they should keep their eyes on him. If Giddey does take the qualifying offer, he could be someone the team signs next offseason. It also depends on how point guard Bub Carrington looks this season. If Carrington takes a step back, then the Wizards may be more inclined or have him come off the bench or trade him. If this does happen, they will also be looking at guards in the draft, like Darryn Peterson.
There are so many options the Wizards could go with the point guard position, but having Josh Giddey, who has Wizard-related nicknames (it seems like it's bound to happen), is not out of the realm of possibility.
