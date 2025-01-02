Inside The Wizards

Bub Carrington Showing Progress For Wizards

Washington Wizards rookie guard Bub Carrington is making an impact.

Dec 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Carlton Carrington (8) handles the ball during the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Carlton Carrington (8) handles the ball during the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Washington Wizards point guard Bub Carrington had a somewhat slow start to his career, but, with time and experience, he is getting better.

Carrington made his 22nd start of the season in the team's 125-107 win against the Chicago Bulls, where he had 11 points and six assists.

It wasn't Carrington's best statistical showing of the season, but he did impress head coach Brian Keefe.

“He’s been doing that for a while,” Keefe said. “This is why we have him. His versatility defensively, his rebounding, his ability to see the floor, obviously his shot making too. He has a a good all-around game. We saw that last year obviously at Pittsburgh and that was one of the reasons we really liked him and he's showing that stuff in games.”

Carrington's growth has also been noticed by Jordan Poole, who he is learning to build some camaraderie in the backcourt together.

“He’s been doing a really good job of just learning,” Poole said. “The coaches are doing a good job of just continuing to teach him and not giving him any outs along with the rest of our rookies as well. I think everybody's been stepping up and performing and these are guys that want to get better with their craft.”

Part of succeeding in the NBA is learning and adjusting as the season moves on, and that's incredibly critical when one is a rookie like Carrington.

Given that he is only 31 games into his career, Carrington still has a lot of room for growth. That should be scary for other teams to deal with as he pushes forward for the rest of the season and beyond.

Carrington and the Wizards are back in action tomorrow night as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET.

